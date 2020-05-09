Small Drones Market – Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

Global demand for small drones will reach a total shipment of over 44.3 million units and a cumulative market value of $85 billion for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of small drones for a wide magnitude of defense, civilian and commercial sectors.

Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the small drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A activities and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global small UAVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global small drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, end-user, drone application, drone size, frame type, technology and region.

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

On basis of end-user, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Government

• Enterprise

• Consumer

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Defense and Homeland Security

• Agriculture

• Real Estate and Construction

• Insurance Inspection

• Energy Sector

• Industry and Manufacture

• Personal and Hobby

• Logistics and Retail

• Police and Public Safety

• Media and Entertainment

• Disaster and Emergency Response

• Environmental Monitoring

• Others

On basis of drone size, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Group 1 (larger-size drones)

• Group 2 (medium-size drones)

• Group 3 (nano/micro/mini drones)

On basis of frame type, the global market is segmented into three sections with annual revenue provided for each section covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Fixed-wing

• Rotary-blade

• Hybrid

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

• Energy and Propulsion

• Data Collecting and Processing

• Steering and Positioning

• Automation Systems

• Communications and Relays

• Cyber Security

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global small drones market:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of small UAV systems are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment are also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 55 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 112 figures, this 319-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

(Note: The report can be customized/updated per request to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

Aibotix GmbH (Germany)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

Amazon (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Aurora Flight (US)

AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.)

BAE Systems (UK)

Boeing (US)

Cyberhawk Innovations (UK)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Delair-Tech (France)

Delta Drone S.A. (France)

Denel Dynamics (South Africa)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

Dreamhammer, Inc. (US)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Eagle UAV Services (U.S.)

EHANG, Inc. (China)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Flirtey (US)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

Google (US)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

