Tape and Label Cores Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025
Market Segmentation
Tape and label cores market can be segmented by material type, by inner diameter dimensions, by end use, and end-use industry.
Based on the material type, tape and label cores market are segmented into:
- Plastic
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Others
- Paper & paperboard
- Metal & metal alloys
Based on inner diameter dimensions, tape and label cores market are segmented into:
- 5 – 5.5
- 5 – 10.5
- 5 – 15.5
- >15.5
Based on end use, tape and label cores market are segmented into:
- Labels
- Duct Tapes
- Paper Rolls
- Price Stickers
- Masking Tape
- Gummed tapes
- Other
Based on end-use industry, tape and label cores market are segmented into:
- Textile
- Promotional
- Advertising
- Packaging
- Shipping & Logistics
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Building and construction
- General Industrial
Regionally tape and label cores market can be segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Being the largest exporter of the world merchandise APEJ region is expected to lead the tape and label cores market. North America is expected to follow APEJ region in tape and label cores market due to its high consumption of pressure sensitive tapes and labels for commercial and non-commercial purposes. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately in tape and label cores market. MEA is expected to be a small but rapidly growing region in tape and label cores market while Japan is expected to contribute the significant share in tape and label cores market attributed to its high exports.
Tape and Label Cores Market: Key Players:
Some key players in tape and label cores market are Sonoco Products Company, PTS Manufacturing Co., Western Container Corporation, MAGNETICS, COREX Group, Denka Company, Teel Plastics, Inc., Northcore Industries Inc., Available Plastics, Inc. and Excalibur Extrusion, Inc.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
