Telematics Control Unit Market To 2026 Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Telematics control unit (TCU) is an embedded system installed in a vehicle in order to track the speed, location, and performance of the vehicle. The telematics control unit gathers the data and analyses it to track the performance behavior of the rider. Technological development has drastically changed the automotive industry by allowing riders to observe navigation and vehicle driving behavior. Telematics services also have a major part to play in this revolution in the automotive sector. Telematics services provide the basics for the rider to understand under what situations and how fast the vehicle is in motion, and for developing a more detailed score card and data modeling. The basic but crucial functional unit to run telematics services are the TCU. Telematics control unit (TCU) operational services are nurturing innovative and new services that attract new customers.

The competition to build a completely automated car has increased in the past few years. Companies are making considerable investments in car modification for better navigation, vehicle management, safety, entertainment, and other functionalities. With the improvement of emerging trends and technology in Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics, the telematics control unit market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Advancements in the semiconductor and embedded systems industry is also expected to drive the telematics control unit market. Moreover, increased awareness of safety, and compulsion of rules and regulations in various countries are working in favor of the TCU market. Rise in demand for comfort and convenience in the automotive industry is escalating the market toward growth trajectories.

Transportation and logistics is one of the fastest developing industries that implement navigation systems. Information & navigation deliver effortlessly integrated conveniences into the vehicle, where the rider can use to content and location related information. TCU can also offer a personal area network (PAN) to wireless devices inside the automobile and provide internet connectivity over the telematics data wireless network connection. Automobile maintenance monitoring, geofencing, and fleet tracking services are in high demand and are operated for upgrading the efficiency and productivity of commercial vehicles. The TCU market is currently booming and is expected to continue experiencing considerable growth due to the aforementioned features.

However, security concerns related to the telematics control unit device might be considered as a restraint of the telematics control unit market.

The telematics control units market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the telematics control unit market can be classified into 4G, 3G, 2G, and 2.5G. Based on application, the market can be divided into information & navigation, and safety & security. In terms of end-user, the telematics control unit market can be categorized into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Based on geography, the telematics control unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the telematics control unit market due to advancements in embedded systems and digital technology. The telematics control unit market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant rate due to the flourishing manufacturing industry in this region. Europe is also expected to see substantial growth in the telematics control unit market due to increased adoption of electric connected cars and awareness about safety and compelling rules that the riders need to follow.

Key players operating in the global telematics control unit market are Harman International, Continental AG, Marelli Motori S.P.A, Laird (Novero), Flaircomm Microelectronics, Inc., Ficosa International S.A, LG Electronics Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Ten Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Peiker, Novero, and Visteon.

