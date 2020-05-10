ERP Software Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2025 | Oracle, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE

Global ERP Software Market valued approximately 33.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The ERP Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Conventionally ERP software has been extensively used for back office operations, which include production, accounting, inventory control and order management etc. An ERP software consists of multiple software modules and each ERP module is focused on a single area of business process such as material purchasing, inventory control, accounting, finance, HR and marketing etc. These modules can be prepared in accordance to the requirement of the company.

The regional analysis of Global ERP Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of bulk number of cloud ERP solution vendors in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global ERP Software market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to wide presence of small and medium scale of enterprises in the developing countries such as China, India and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Oracle

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– SAP SE

– Infor

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vertical:



– Manufacturing & Services

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Government Utilities

– Aerospace & Defense

– Telecom

– Others

By End-User:



– Large Enterprises

– Medium Enterprises

– Small Enterprises

