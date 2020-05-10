Global Copper Fungicides Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Copper Fungicides Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Fungal diseases are one of the key biotic stresses faced by the agricultural industry globally that is driving the growth of the global copper fungicides market.

Copper fungicides are inorganic fungicides that have copper contents in it. They protect plants with their chemical properties that are used to prevent fungal infections in crops.

The growth of the global copper fungicides market can be accredited to the cumulative adoption of organic farming and the rising occurrence of fungal diseases. The exercise of organic farming has amplified over the last decade owing to the increasing demand for organic food products and awareness regarding the negative impact of chemicals on human health and the environment. the demand for organic inputs is also growing with the increasing adoption of organic farming. Copper fungicides are used widely in organic farming. These fungicides are allowed in recommended doses, leaving negligible to no chemical residue. In 2018, the fruits & vegetables is expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period as it is responsible for the largest share in the market.

The Global Copper Fungicides Market has been registering prominent growth over the last few years and is projected. Thus, the rising adoption of organic farming is expected to drive the demand for copper fungicides during the forecast period. The changing climatic conditions and growing battle of pests have increased the prevalence of fungal infections such as powdery mildew, Septoria leaf spot, and Anthracnose in crops. Several high-value crops such as banana, coffee, cacao, spices, mangoes, and nuts are affected by fungal infections. These occurrences have seen a rise, especially in tropical regions. The increasing prevalence has resulted in a rise in the demand for fungicides, thereby boosting the growth of the global copper fungicides market. However, the risks connected with phytotoxicity are expected to hinder the market growth.

Major players operating in the Copper Fungicides market include:

Albaugh (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jiangxi Heyi Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Nufarm (Australia), Isagro (Italy), and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), UPL Limited (India), Industrias Qu�micas del Valles SA (IQV) (Spain), Synthos AGRO Sp. z o.o. (Sweden) are the major players in the Copper Fungicides Market.

Major segments covered in the Copper Fungicides Market report include:

Global Copper Fungicides Market is segmented by Type, by Application and by Region. On the basis of type it is fragmented into Inorganic Copper Fungicides and Organic Copper Fungicides. On the basis of application it is fragmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Copper Fungicides Market, by Type

1.2 Global Copper Fungicides Market, by Application

1.3 Global Copper Fungicides Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Fungal Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Need to Reduce Crop Loss

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Organic Farming

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Phytotoxicity

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Product Innovation

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Stringent Regulations on the Use of Copper Fungicides

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research and Development

5.2.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.2.3 Processing

5.2.4 Packaging

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Copper Fungicides Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Organic Copper Fungicides

6.2.1 Organic Copper Fungicides: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024

6.3 Inorganic Copper Fungicides

6.3.1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024

7 Global Copper Fungicides Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Global Copper Fungicides Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2014-2024

7.2 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024

7.3 Cereals & Grains

7.3.1 Cereals & Grains: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024

7.4 Pulses & Oilseeds

7.4.1 Pulses & Oilseeds: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others: Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2014-2024



