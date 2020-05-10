Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 27.06% During the Assessment Period with a Market Value of USD 110.03 Million in 2018., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

To the increasing application of HMOs in functional foods and rising demand in infant formula leads to the growth “The global human milk oligosaccharides market”. However, the high cost of production is hindering the growth of the global human milk oligosaccharides market.

From past few years people has become health conscious. This has resulted in thorough changes in the lifestyle and diet. People are driven towards the functional foods, such as dietary supplements and probiotics, globally that’s resulted in the rise in demand of the same.

HMOs in functional food products and beverages remove injurious bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter and help to generate the growth of good bacteria.

The use of HMOs in adult nutrition such as functional foods and supplements is increasing due to their benefits such as refining gut microbiota and enhancing the immune system. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides market include:

BASF SE (Germany), Dextra Laboratories Limited (UK), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Glycom (Denmark), Glycosyn LLC (US), Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), Medolac Laboratories (US), Nestle Health Science (Switzerland) and ZuChem (US), Abbott (US), Elicityl S.A. (France), Inbiose NV (Belgium) are the major players in the Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market.

Major segments covered in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market report include:

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is divided by Type, by application, and by region. On the basis of type it is divided into Acidic and Neutral(projected to reach USD 563.13 Million by 2025). On the basis of application, it is divided into Food Industry and Laboratory Research.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Application in Functional Foods

4.2.2 Increasing Demand in Infant Formula

4.2.3 Growing Participation by Market Players

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Production Costs

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Expansion in Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Rivalry

6 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Neutral

6.3 Acidic

7 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Food Industry

7.3 Laboratory Research

8 Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, by Region/Country

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 China

8.5 Japan



Why purchase this report

