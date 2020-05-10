Global Medical Marijuana Market Is Booming Worldwide|Corporation (US), Aphria (Ontario), (Nevada) and MediPharm Labs (US) CanniMed Ltd (Canada), Cara Therapeutics (US), Pfizer Inc.

To reach attain USD 54,677.1 million by the year 2023, Global Medical Marijuana Market is predicted to list a CAGR of 34.0%., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, mounting therapeutic applications of the marijuana plant, rising acceptance of marijuana for medical treatment in many countries, and cumulative authorization of marijuana are predicted to push the market growth. The global medical marijuana market has been mainly driven by the growing research and development activities and financial support by several private and government organizations for cannabinoid research

However, some factors may detain the market growth during the forecast period such as the wide-ranging approval procedures, laborious government policies, and growing illegal use of marijuana.

The worldwide Medical Marijuana market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Medical Marijuana market include:

Cannabis Sativa Inc (Nevada), GEmerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (Victoria, BC), Tilray (Nanaimo, BC), Canopy Growth Corporation (US), Aphria (Ontario), (Nevada) and MediPharm Labs (US) CanniMed Ltd (Canada), Cara Therapeutics (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Medical Marijuana Inc (US), GBSciences Inc., W Pharmaceuticals Plc (US), are Some of the eminent players in the global medical marijuana market.

Major segments covered in the Medical Marijuana Market report include:

The segmentation is based on 4 parts. The first part is Global Medical Marijuana Market, by Product Type that has been divided into 4 segments i.e. Ointments & Creams, Dissolvable/ Powders, Ointments & creams. Then second part is Global Medical Marijuana Market, by Application that includes Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Schizophrenia, Multiple Sclerosis. Third segmentation is made on Distribution Channel that includes Retail & Pharmacy Stores, Online Platforms, Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing research and development activities and financial support by various private and government organizations for cannabinoid research

4.2.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions

4.2.3 Increasing authorization of marijuana for medical applications

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent government policies

4.3.2 Increasing illegal use of marijuana

4.3.3 Side-effects after the intense use of marijuana

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Change in government regulations for the use of cannabis for medical applications

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 R&D

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Distribution & Sales

5.1.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.6 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Medical Marijuana Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solids

6.3 Dissolvables/Powders

6.4 Oil

6.5 Ointments & Creams



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

