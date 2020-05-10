Global Refractories Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global market is projected to reach a value of USD 30,820.1 million, exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 4.08% during the review period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The key factor propelling the growth of the global refractories market is the extensive use of refractories in the production of clinker, which is further used in the production of cement. The increasing number of construction and infrastructure activities in the developing and developed economies is increasing the demand for cement, which consequently is projected to drive the growth of the refractories market. Also, the increasing demand for non-ferrous metals, which are used in structural applications wherein high strength, high melting points, and resistance to chemical and atmospheric corrosion are required is also projected to fuel the global market growth. The demand for non-ferrous metals is significantly increasing in the aerospace, automotive, medical, construction, and electrical industries.

The emission of hazardous air pollutants and their adverse effects, as well as the scarcity of raw materials used in the production of refractories, are the key factors restraining market growth.

Major players operating in the Refractories market include:

RHI Magnesita GmbH (Austria), Saint-Gobain (France), Vesuvius (England), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd (Japan), CoorsTek Inc (US), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), Calderys (France), and Chosun Refractories Eng. Co. Ltd (South Korea).

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Egypt

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

.Key Findings

The global refractories market was valued at USD 23,297.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30,820.1 million at a CAGR of 4.08% by the end of 2025. The acidic & neutral refractories segment is expected to reach a value of USD 17,975.5 million during the forecast period. The unshaped segment accounted for a larger market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.26%. The glass segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment, reaching a value of USD 1,249.1 million during the review period.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 5.10%: it is projected to reach USD 14,788.3 million by 2025.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Use of Refractories During Cement Production

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Non-Ferrous Metals

5.2.3 Growing Use of Refractories During Glass Production

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Adverse Effects Associated with Exposure to HAPs

5.3.2 Scarcity of Raw Materials

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Recycling of Refractories

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Decreasing Steel Production

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials and Suppliers

6.1.2 Refractories Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Rivalry

6.5 Threat of Substitutes

6.6 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Refractories Market, by Alkalinity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acidic and Neutral

7.3 Basic



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

