Global Vitamin D3 Market 2019 Industry Statistics on Key Trends, Market Status, and Opportunities to 2024

In this report, global Vitamin D3 Market will reach 187.74 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 2.95% The global Vitamin D3 market is valued at 157.72 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 187.74 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% during 2017-2023.

The global Vitamin D3 market is valued at 157.72 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 187.74 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% during 2017-2023. The report offers a competitive scenario of key industry players with their market share, sales, revenue and growth prospects.

This report studies the Vitamin D3 market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vitamin D3 market by product type and applications/end industries.

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is the chemical 9,10- seco(5Z,7E)-5,7,10(19)-cholestatrien-3-ol. Vitamin D3 occurs in and is isolated from fish liver oils. It also is manufactured by ultraviolet irradiation of 7-dehydrocholesterol produced from cholesterol and is purified by crystallization.

Vitamin D3 can be divided into three categories: Vitamin D3 Oil type, Vitamin D3 Powder type and Vitamin D3 Crystallization type. Vitamin D3 Oil type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 61.82% in 2017, followed by Vitamin D3 Powder type, account for 36.91% and Vitamin D3 Crystallization type account for 1.27%.

The consumption market share of global Vitamin D3 in Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry and Feed Industry have been stable year by year, at 15.49%, 1.71% and 82.80% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Vitamin D3 in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Vitamin D3 market has the most promising sales prospects in Feed Industry.

XYZ research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Vitamin D3 revenue market, accounted for 83.37% of the total global market with a revenue of 131.49 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 13.10% with a revenue of 20.66 million USD.

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech is the largest company in the global Vitamin D3 market, accounted for 43.63% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical and NHU, accounted for 12.04% and 10.82% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top five producers account for nearly 85 % of the revenue market. We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Vitamin D3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, NHU, DSM, BASF, Zhejiang Medicine, Fermenta

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vitamin D3 Oil

Vitamin D3 Powder

Vitamin D3 Crystallization

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Feed Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vitamin D3 product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vitamin D3, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vitamin D3 in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vitamin D3 competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vitamin D3 breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vitamin D3 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vitamin D3 sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

