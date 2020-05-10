Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2024

The global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The region has witnessed substantial progress in the construction industry, owing to the rise in real estate investments. Such factors driving the water and wastewater pipe market in this region. The plastic pipe segment has a number of qualities such as its lightweight, flexibility, durability, and versatility. Due to such qualities it is expected to dominate the global market. The pipes consisted in this segment are made of thermoplastic and thermoset plastics. The Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market are anticipated to Expand at 6.53% CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the water and wastewater pipe market. The main reason for the growth of the construction industry and, consequently, the water and wastewater pipe market is the evolution of the infrastructure and construction industries and the improvement in the financial conditions in Asia-Pacific. Activities such as refurbishing and renovation of old buildings have boosted investments in the infrastructure and construction industries, fueling the water and wastewater pipe market in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, the precipitous industrialization and urbanization in rising economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is also increasing the growth of the water and wastewater pipe market in the region.

The worldwide Water and Wastewater Pipe market research report provide a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Water and Wastewater Pipe market include:

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Tyman plc. (US), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), JM EAGLE, INC. (US), CHINA LESSO (China), Saint-Gobain Group (Germany), National Pipe & Plastics (US), AMERICAN (US), Aliaxis Group SA/NV (Belgium), Tenaris (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE) are some of the major players in the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market.

Major segments covered in the Water and Wastewater Pipe Market report include:

The Water and Wastewater Pipe Market segmentation has been given by material type and by application. Based on material type the market is fragmented into plastic pipe, metal pipe, concrete pipe and clay pipe. Based on application, the market is fragmented into municipal, industrial and agriculture.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Material Type

1.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Application

1.1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

2.5 Macro Factor Indicator Analysis

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Construction Industry

5.2.2 Increase in Water and Wastewater Treatment Applications

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Concerns Regarding the PVC Pipes Disposal

5.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Increase in Operations and Maintenance Activities

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Product Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distributors

6.1.4 End Users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Water and Wastewater pipe Market, by Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Material Type, 2013-2024

7.2 Plastic Pipe

7.2.1 HDPE Pipe

7.2.2 PVC Pipe

7.2.3 PP Pipe

7.2.4 Others

7.2.5 Plastic Pipe: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

7.3 Metal Pipe

7.3.1 Metal Pipe: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

7.4 Concrete Pipe

7.4.1 Concrete Pipe: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

7.5 Clay Pipe

7.5.1 Clay Pipe: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

8 Global Water and Wastewater pipe Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Municipal

8.2.1 Municipal: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Industrial: Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2013-2024

8.4 Agricultural

8.4.1 Agricultural: Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, By Region/Country, 2013-2024

9 Global Water and Wastewater pipe Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 US

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Brazil

9.5.4 Colombia

9.5.5 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE

9.6.4 Egypt

9.6.5 Nigeria

9.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Overview

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Key Developments & Growth Strategies

10.4.1 New Product Launch/Service Deployment

10.4.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.3 Expansion



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

