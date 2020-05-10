Hermetic Packaging Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027: Ametek, Egide SA, Micross Components

The global hermetic packaging market accounted to US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027.

Hermetic packaging market is led by the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Asia Pacific led the global hermetic packaging market with more than 35% share, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019–2027.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Ametek Egide SA Kyocera Corporation Legacy Technologies Materion Corporation Micross Components Renesas Electronics Corporation Schott AG Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Texas Instruments Inc.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hermetic Packaging market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Hermetic Packaging Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hermetic Packaging at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Hermetic Packaging market.

The hermetic packaging market on the basis of product is segmented into passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). The glass-to-metal sealing product is the leading segments with the highest market share. Further, ceramic-to-metal sealing is anticipated to witness immense growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

