3D Printing Companies market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2023!!

This report provides detailed information on companies that BCC Research has identified as market leaders. These companies are selected based on revenue, innovations, strength of product portfolio, regional presence, investment capacity and similar others factors. The report also provides brief information and overview of the 3D printing market.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on a select 10 companies in 3D printing, and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include Stereolithography, directed energy deposition, material extrusion, VAT photopolymerization, power bed fusion, selective laser sintering (SLS), metal binder jetting, selective laser melting (SLM), and electron beam melting (EBM). Additionally, a key area BCC Research explores is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.

The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for 3D printing and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 with projection of CAGR during 2018 to 2023. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– Details of Top 3D printing companies that are considered leaders and have greatest commercial potential

– Information on the global R&D activities related to 3D printing, resulting in the issuance or grant of patents

– Analysis of the competitive landscape and key competitors’ market, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, market share analysis, or other advantages

– Examination of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for 3D printing technologies over the next five years

Summary

Three-dimensional (3D) printing, also called additive manufacturing (AM), is the process of making a three-dimensional solid from a digital model by depositing successive layers of material in different shapes. The first working 3D printer was developed in the 1980s, but the high cost and limited range of applications of the earliest printers precluded their widespread use at the time.

The convenience to achieve various objects through 3D models developed by the computer system has caused the demand to surge and practice of using 3D printing. With lower costs and technological advancements, 3D printing technology has reached an inflection point which has put it within the reach of several consumer and industrial end-users. These end-user industries such as healthcare, aerospace & defense and consumer industry are driving increasing demand for 3D printing market.

The introduction of new 3D printing technologies such as the 3D inkjet printer has brought costs down. After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth. It took the 3D printing industry more than 20 years to reach a market value of $1 billion; this occurred in 2009. Only three years later, in 2012, the market value reached $2 billion. This report projects that the market will be valued at more than REDACTED by 2023.

