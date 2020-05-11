5G Will Affect Healthcare market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to

Report Scope:

The scope of this study begins with the definition of 5G and goes on to describe its potential uses and how those are likely to affect healthcare. The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) will be described. This will be followed by chapters focusing on the impact of 5G on providers, hospital systems, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies and telehealth. The report will wrap up with summaries of several companies that are key players in the technological launch of 5G systems, as well as companies marketing products for the application of 5G wireless in healthcare—products such as wireless medical devices, electronic health records (EHR) and remote surgical equipment. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are harvesting Big Data from wireless applications to make drug development and clinical testing more efficient; this too will be described in this report.

This report is intended to enlighten manufacturers, product suppliers, healthcare providers, hospital systems, and suppliers and consumers of telehealth services on the reasons why 5G is likely to revolutionize healthcare. The intended audience also includes hospital system CEOs, provider groups, payer groups and investment firms working in the sector.

Report Includes:

– Introduction to 5G and its significant impact on healthcare

– A look at the relation between 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) with digital transformation

– Examination of challenges posed by current healthcare systems

– Information on telemedicine and its potential in mental healthcare and remote patient monitoring

– Profiles of the major players in the market, including Capsule Technologies, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Summary

This report is intended to inform the reader about 5G wireless and its impact on healthcare. 5G wireless technology is just beginning to be installed globally, and its impact on healthcare is already beginning to be felt; but experts are convinced that 5G is set to be a disruptive force with respect to healthcare in both developing and developed countries.

The objectives of this report are to describe, in layman’s terms, what 5G is and how it works. The report will then discuss the significance of 5G in relation to healthcare systems and how this technology may potentially improve the delivery of personalized care while decreasing healthcare costs.