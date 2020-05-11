Aerospace Foam Market Supply And Growth Rate Segments Till 2026

Global Aerospace Foams Market: Overview

The global aerospace foams market is expected to witness robust growth, thanks to rising demand for rigid foam core materials and new applications. The global aviation industry has set strict standards in recent years which has increased the demand for flame-retardant, flexible, and customizable foams. These foams are highly useful in cabin applications such as galleys, seating, lavatories, and overhead luggage bins. Additionally, recent research has thrown insight into new uses of foam for blocking rays, and absorbing impact and radiation. This has become a key driver of growth for the aerospace foams market.

This is likely to drive a near double-digit growth in the aerospace foams market. Additionally, the market is also likely to receive a boost from growing low-cost airliners which are driving up total number of passengers each year. The growing number of passenger also put additional pressure of cabinet facilities like seating arrangements, which is a positive for players in the global aerospace foams market.

Global Aerospace Foams Market: Notable Developments

In 2018, the US congress passed a nationwide regulations requiring airporttrucks to use a different variety of fire-extinguishing foam. These foams known as C-8 or the C-6 variety type are widely used to smother aircraft fires. However, it is very toxic and in recent years, its waste has been found to contaminate huge underground water resources. Hence, the US congress has requested FAA or the Federal Aviation Adminstration 3 years to switch to a safe alternative. This is a major opportunity in the aerospace foams market. These foams are essential for training, and emergency procedures. Additionally, they are often required in large quantities in case of a major mishap. The rising innovation in foams, and the toxic nature of C-8 can make way for significant growth in the global aerospace foams market.

Low cost Spirit airline has announced a decision to increase the size of middle seat by one inch and add low-weight padding foams in design. The issues regarding smaller middle seat has plagued the industry for really long with rising consumer complaints. Even changes in booking mechanism to let consumer opt for seating arrangement has not solved the issue. The new improved seat on the airliner will provide more leg room for passengers. Additionally, it will provide a light-weight padding foam which is ideal from a cost-point of view. On the other hand, the airline is also adding headgear for passengers which is another pain point in the market. The new big front seats will embed additional memory foam, colored stitching for attractive looks, and additional cushioning for front seats. Rising demand for better seating arrangement is expected to create several new opportunities for aerospace foams market in the near future.

Global Aerospace Foams Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising spending on defense in many countries, rapid growth of urbanization, and increasing demand for comfort in civil aircrafts are expected to drive major growth in the near future. Additionally, rising opportunities due to low-cost airliners are also expected to drive significant growth for the aerospace foams market. Hence, the market is likely to witness robust growth as growing purchases of new aircrafts, and rising defense spending, especially in countries like China, and India are expected to be major drivers of growth.

Global Aerospace Foams Market: Geographical Analysis

The global aerospace foams market is likely to witness highest growth in North America region. The emergence of several low-cost airliners, the large flight-frequency, and growing demand for comfort are expected to drive growth in the region. Additionally, high population, rising income, and growing demand for low-cost airlines are expected to drive significant growth in the global aerospace market.

