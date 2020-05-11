Agricultural Packaging Market : Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies 2026

Agricultural packaging plays a crucial role in the agricultural sector, as a significant amount of agricultural products are lost during handling transportation and while storing. Agricultural packaging prevents agricultural products from spoilage before reaching the end consumers. Agricultural packaging products include bulk bags, silo bags, pouches, clamshells, bottles, and trays. Agricultural packaging products consist of materials such as plastics, glass, jute, and paperboards. The plastic used for agricultural packaging are manufactured from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene (PP).The agrochemicals industry also employs agricultural packaging. Pesticides and fertilizers are toxic in nature. Hence they need advanced agriculture packaging which will reduce the risk while handling, transporting and storing Agricultural packaging used for pesticides and fertilizer are designed for better sealing, operating issues and avoid any failure of packaging. These packaging increase shelf life and reduce loss during transportation of agricultural products.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Increase in disposable income in developing countries is boosting the standard of living, which is propelling the consumption of packaged foods. This, in turn, is driving the demand for agricultural packaging. The agricultural packaging market for agrochemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers is anticipated to grow steadily due to trade opportunities for agrochemicals considering the factors such as encouraging government regulations, increased demand for fertilizers and acceptance of biological across the Instability in prices of raw materials and trend of recyclable packaging are restraining the global agricultural packaging market.

Agricultural Packaging Market: Segmentation

Global agricultural packaging market can be segmented on the basis of application, products, materials, barrier strength and geographic regions. Based on application, the global agricultural packaging market can be segmented into agricultural packaging for chemical fertilizers, chemical pesticides and food products

In terms of products, the global agricultural packaging market can be segregated into pouches & bags, bottles, cans, and others such as jars, tubes, and sacks. Several key players have launched solid/dry formulation of agrochemical products. Use of pouches and bags improve safety of agrochemicals against loss during handling and storage. Hence, the pouches & bags segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Based on material, the can be categorized into plastics, metals, paper & paper boards, composite materials, and others such as glass, nano-materials, and jute. The plastics segment of the market can be further be bifurcated into flexible plastics and rigid plastics. Plastics are extensively utilized for packaging pesticides and fertilizers. the plastic segment is projected to expend due to easy availability of low cost raw materials such as polythene.

In terms of barrier strength, the agricultural packaging market can be divided into low, medium, and high barrier strength. Medium barrier strength is expected to be an attractive segment of the market by 2026. These packaging provide mid-level barrier strength and are cost effective

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Agricultural Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global agricultural packaging market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The agricultural packaging market in countries like China, India, The U.S. and Canada are projected to grow due to rise of agrochemical market in these countries. Asia Pacific is projected constitute a dominant share of the market, followed by North America.

Agricultural Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global agricultural packaging market include Amcor Limited, Greif Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America, NNZ group, Purity Flexpack Limited, and LC Packaging.

[wp-rss-aggregator]