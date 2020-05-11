Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market | Gas Analyzers and Detectors to be the Fastest Growing Segment in Forecast Period

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “ Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global air quality monitoring equipment market was valued at US$ 3,715.35 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 7,688.07 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Dramatic rise in air pollution levels across the globe to influence the expansion of the market worldwide

The world has witnessed a dramatic rise in air pollution levels due to increased industrial activity, excessive use of fossil fuels, and meteorological and seasonal factors, among a host of other factors. Air pollution levels continue to be dangerously high in many parts of the world. As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2018, 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high level of pollutants and a million people die due to diseases including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and respiratory infections, including pneumonia caused due to high levels of air pollution.

Prompt efforts by governments across regions to curb pollution to propel the global air quality monitoring equipment market

In order to keep the air pollutant quality in check, governments across different regions are imposing strict regulations and guidelines pertaining to emission levels from industries as well as vehicles. For instance, in July 2018, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in India, conducted daily tests in various cities for long term assessment of air pollutant levels by measuring the quantity and type of air pollutants in the surrounding outdoor air. Furthermore, governments conduct tests at various locations and impose restrictions in order to ensure that the air pollutants do not exceed the prescribed limits.

