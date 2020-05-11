API Management Services Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025: Google, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, IBM

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 112 pages on title ‘Global API Management Services Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025′ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America (United States, Canada & Mexico),Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc),Europe (Germany, UK, France etc),Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc),Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) and important players such as Google, Inc. (United States) , Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (United States) , IBM Corporation (United States) , Mashape Inc. (United States) , Microsoft Corporation (United States) , MuleSoft, Inc. (United States) , Nexright (Australia) , Oracle Corporation (United States) , RedHat, Inc. (United States) , SAP SE (Germany) , DigitalML (United States) and Fiorano Software, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Sensedia (Brazil) , SnapLogic, Inc. (United States) , Software AG (Germany) , TIBCO Software, Inc. (United States) , Akana, Inc. (United States) , Apiary, Inc. (United States) , Axway, Inc. (France) , Torry Harris Business Solutions, Inc. (United States) , Tyk Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom) and WSO2, Inc. (United States).

Summary

Scope of the Study

Application programming interface (API) stands for a set to protocols, tools, & subroutines that are used to build software applications. Acting as a communication code between software programs, API management enables an organization to monitor the functionalities of the interface & meet the requirements of the application & developers. API management allows traffic monitoring of individual applications & helps in cache memory management to improve the performance of the application. As API management software can either be built in-house by an organization or can be imported from third-party providers, & has become an essential tool for several business vendors to enhance their customer experience. The market study is being classified by Type (Training and consulting , Integration and Support & maintenance) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape



Key players are adopting numerous strategy to gain market attention and to increase their market share, this strategy can be listed as increasing number of services, making partnership to adopt certain technologies and acquiring small players to finish competition in the future. As well as investing money in R&D sector to make technical up-gradations in the product.

Market Drivers

Increasing Requirements To Manage API Traffic

Growing demand for private and public APIs

Market Trend



High Acceptance Rate Of New Tech To Support Development Of API Management

Growing popularity of web APIs

Restraints



Related security concerns

Increasing complexity due to traffic

Opportunities



Increasing adoption of IoT and Advancements Of The Big Data

Key Target Audience



API management vendors

Application development platform providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrator

Channel partners

Industry Association

Governments and investment communities

Research organizations and associations

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global API Gateway Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global API Gateway Market Analysis by Regions

