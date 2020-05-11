Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size 2019 Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth by DAQRI, Augmented Pixels, EON Reality, Innovega,Total Immersion

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Billion in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Billion in 2016.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects. With AR, users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents. AR has found more success within short period of time, this technology has been more adopted in consumer sector and is expected to surpass the Virtual Reality market in near future.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Artoolworks, Inc.

2. Augmented Pixels Co.

3. EON Reality, Inc.

4. Innovega, Inc.

5. Kishino Limited

6. Laster Technologies

7. Layar B. V.

8. Total Immersion

9. Vuzix Corporation

10. Zugara, Inc.

Computing trends and technology have taken a new dimension over last decade. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market are the new age technologies which will change the practices in various industries.

Proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets will drive the AR market in near future by enhancing the user experience pertaining to games and other entertainment applications. Although entertainment holds the major share of the market during the forecast period, while new applications in industrial, medical, automotive etc. will keep the companies interested in AR and VR technologies.

Developments in AR applications and compact VR headsets, the adoption rate of these technologies in education and research industry for new techniques and procedures of training and development. AR & VR would also contribute considerably towards smart innovations in retail industry. Additionally, a substantial growth of global augmented reality and virtual reality market is observed in infotainment industry, with availability of featured AR & VR devices with increased computational abilities, which will enhance the user interface in gaming and entertainment.

The major restraints to the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market include high hardware and deployment cost, limited awareness in various end-user industries is another limiting factor for the global augmented reality and virtual reality market. AR and VR have limited applications and major ones include entertainment, education and gaming. The number of consumers being catered are minimum in number, as AR and VR are still in the emerging phase and have limited reach to different requirements of the customers or enterprises.

The global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market has been broadly segmented by technology i.e., AR and VR technologies. The market is further segmented by components which includes sensors and other semiconductor components. In addition to this the AR and VR market is bifurcated into on end-user industry such as entertainment, education. Industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, and retail among others.

