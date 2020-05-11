Baby Food Market by 2026: Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Global Baby Food Market was valued at US$ 40.17 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 84.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.68% during a forecast period.

Milk formula is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising spending on milk formula across the globe. Convenience stores are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. A rise in global population will impact on convenience stores for a surge of the global food market.

Online segment is also estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period as the popularity of e-commerce websites, rising penetration of internet & smartphones, and a growing trend of purchase online.

The rising popularity of milk formula and manufacturers are investing in R&D are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Changing the living standards of consumers is boosting the market growth. The rising demand for the packaged food products on the account of growing awareness is expected to propel the global baby food market in the forecast period. Growing innovation in products is driving market growth. In addition, the increasing the spending power of consumers, various brands are available in the market, and growing industrialization are fuelling the market growth across the globe. However, a high cost of products is expected to act as restraint the market growth during the forecast period. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income of consumers, the growing purchasing power of middle-class population, and increasing population in developing countries such as India and China. India is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to increasing consciousness regarding children health. In this country, constitutes Children in the age 0-5 are represents 29% of the total population of the country is surging the baby food market growth. Increasing demand for milk formula and growing urbanization in this region are also expected to drive the market growth in a positive way. Europe is projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a large number of manufacturers are present in the market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Baby Food Market are Morinaga, Meiji, Mead Johnson, Danone, and Hero-Group.

The Scope of the Report for Global Baby Food Market

Global Baby Food Market, By Type:

Prepared baby food

Milk formula

Dried baby food

Others

Global Baby Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

Super markets

Hypermarkets

Small Grocery Retailers

Health & Beauty Retailers

Others

Global Baby Food Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating In Global Baby Food Market:

Green Monkey

Healthy Sprouts Foods

Hero Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mead Johnson

Danone

Hero-Group

Abbott laboratories

Bellamy Organics

Perrigo Company

Campbell soups

Hain Celestial Group

Friesland Campina

Abbott Nutrition

Beingmate

HiPP

Kraft Heinz

MJN

Nestle

Arla Foods

Amara Baby Food

Baby Gourmet

Ellaâ€™s Kitchen Group

Friso

