Chocolate And Confectionery Processing Equipment Market 2018 World Analysis And Forecast Research Report – 2026

Global Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Market was value US$ 3.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Chocolate and confectionery processing equipment provide a solution to meet the growing demand for chocolate and confectionery products along with innovative and functional products.

Increasing customer demand for confectionery items, growth in the retail industry, technological advancements, and a growing focus on food safety of confectionery products and safety of workers are driving the growth of the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market globally. Though, the high cost of equipment hinders the growth of this market to some extent. Furthermore, the lack of a trained labor force in many parts of the globe poses a great challenge to the chocolate processing equipment processing market.

Soft confectionery segment leading the global chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market, as it is one of the most consumed confectionery products by almost all age groups in all regions in addition to it is a key ingredient in many food products rising in awareness regarding the health benefits of chocolate; and inclination of consumers toward functional dark and sugar-free chocolates.

Depositors segment dominated the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market globally in 2017, mainly owing to significant development in the depositing technology to meet increasing market demand for high-quality and innovative products and better demand for confectionery products from developing markets.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific is the largest share of the global market for chocolate & confectionery processing equipment. The large share of APAC region is mainly attributed to an increasing demand of functional and premium chocolate and confectionery products in emerging and developing countries including India, Indonesia, China and Thailand, higher population base; and growing expenditure on convenience and ready-to-eat products.

China is the largest single market for chocolate and confectionery equipment, accounting for US$750 million in sales in 2016. Moreover, there is still room for growth, as manual food processing techniques are still used there.

Global chocolate & confectionery processing equipment market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market

Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Depositors

Formers

Coating & Spraying Systems

Mixer & Cooler

Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Application

Soft Confectionery

Hard Candies

Chewing Gums

Gummies & Jellies

Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market

Buhler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Heat and Control Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Aasted APS

Baker Perkins Limited

Tomric Systems, Inc.

Caotech B.V.

Sollich KG

Apex Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

Royal Duyvis Wiener B.V.

Tecno 3 S.R.L.

BCH Limited.

