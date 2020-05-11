Commercial Metal Roofing Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, 23 December 2019 – – The report titled Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Metal Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Metal Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Metal Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market : NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International, Metal Sales Manufacturing, McElroy Metal, Safal Group, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Isopan S.p.A., Firestone Building Products

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin.

* Market Share and size.

Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Segmentation By Product : Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing, Others

Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Segmentation By Application : New Construction, Renovation

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Commercial Metal Roofing Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Commercial Metal Roofing Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report :

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology :

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Commercial Metal Roofing market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Commercial Metal Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel Roofing

1.2.2 Aluminum Roofing

1.2.3 Copper Roofing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Commercial Metal Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Commercial Metal Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Metal Roofing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commercial Metal Roofing Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 NCI Building Systems

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 NCI Building Systems Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kingspan Group

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kingspan Group Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 BlueScope Steel

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 BlueScope Steel Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 CertainTeed Roofing

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 CertainTeed Roofing Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Fletcher Building

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Fletcher Building Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Headwaters

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Headwaters Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Nucor Building Systems

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Tata Steel Europe

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Tata Steel Europe Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 The OmniMax International

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 The OmniMax International Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Metal Sales Manufacturing

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Commercial Metal Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 McElroy Metal

3.12 Safal Group

3.13 Carlisle SynTec Systems

3.14 Isopan S.p.A.

3.15 Firestone Building Products

4 Commercial Metal Roofing Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Commercial Metal Roofing Application/End Users

5.1 Commercial Metal Roofing Segment by Application

5.1.1 New Construction

5.1.2 Renovation

5.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Market Forecast

6.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Commercial Metal Roofing Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Steel Roofing Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Aluminum Roofing Gowth Forecast

6.4 Commercial Metal Roofing Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Forecast in New Construction

6.4.3 Global Commercial Metal Roofing Forecast in Renovation

7 Commercial Metal Roofing Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Commercial Metal Roofing Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Commercial Metal Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

