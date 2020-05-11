Development and Application of Wireless Power Transmission Systems for ECG Sensor Market

Heartbeats are measured through the bioelectrical signals consisting of very low amplitude generated by specific cells in the heart (SA node). The ECG sensor monitors the electrical energy generated during the heartbeat. The difference in electrical energy is observed by the two leads and referenced to the ground signal. The ECG sensors consists of electrodes, that connects electrocardiograph to the patient’s skin and the patient’s heart beat signal is tracked. An ECG device on the smartphones has made it possible for humans to track heart and other health related activities. The use of an ECG device through a smartphones has given rise to opportunities for people to monitor their health and pay attention to their heart beats. The manufacturers are on its way to discover new technologies in ECG sensors through wearable and mobile devices.

The major parameters that drives the global ECG sensor market is the growing awareness of the people for their health. Also, the athletes and the sports person being active with respect to their health, uses heart rate tracking devices to monitor their heart beats, directly boosts to the growth of the ECG sensor markets. The other supporting factors that are responsible for the growth of the ECG sensor market are that it consumes less power, accuracy, easy to integrate and offers real tie monitoring of the heat beats with the data generated. The major restraining factor is that wired ECG sensors restricts the body movements. However, the increasing use of smartphones and other body worn sensors for heart tracking is anticipated to drive the global ECG sensor market.

Also various sensor based products are being developed to meet demands for these applications. With the increase in the body worn ECG sensors and the health tracking application used on smartphones and other wearable devices the chronicle ability and storage of population’s ECGs will lead to efficient understanding of heart rhythm disorders and cardiac behavior. The dynamic nature of heart rhythm and the wireless connectivity and portability of smartphone empowered ECG devices are expected to offer the new public access to diagnostic, monitoring and the screening of data leading to the growth of the global ECG sensor market.

The global ECG sensor market is segmented into type, connectivity, application, end use industry and geography. Based on type, the global ECG sensors are segmented into simulation sensors and digital sensors. On the basis of connectivity, the global ECG sensor is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on the application, the global ECG sensor market is segmented into ECG machine, wearable fitness devices, smartphones, patient monitoring equipment, research & laboratories and others.

