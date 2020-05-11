Distributed Energy Generation Market New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2021

The global market for distributed generation technologies reached nearly $65.8 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $69.7 billion in 2016 to $109.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this investigation includes all major viable DG technologies as well as an abbreviated assessment of potentially viable and emerging DG technologies. BCC Research analyzes each technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, and the industry’s current and projected regulatory environment are assessed and discussed.

BCC Research analyzes the global industry from both a manufacturing and an implementation point of view and examines government roles including regulatory support and requirements, feed-in tariffs and promotional incentives for various DG technologies. The report reviews the most relevant DG technologies, discusses recent trends in capacity installation and unit sales, and provides industry overviews and market assessments for each technology.

Estimated market values presented in the market chapter are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for distributed energy generation.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Evaluation of the existing distributed energy generation industry, focusing on producers of each major viable technology and their market potential over the next five years.

– Information on energy-related issues effecting the environment, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate change, energy cost and security, air and water pollution, and other factors.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

– A look at how regulatory environments are impacting the market.

– Profiles of major players in the distributed energy generation industry.

REASONS FOR COMPLETING THIS STUDY

Driving the development of DG technologies and markets is an increasing global awareness of the many advantages of non-traditional energy generation sources:

– Backup power and energy shortage alternatives.

– Supplemental sources during peak power consumption and grid congestion.

– Use of secondary sources of fuel including renewables and other forms of green energy.

– Improvements in power quality.

– Reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

DG represents one of several potential solutions being widely implemented to address these issues. In many situations, increased reliance on DG sources including solar, wind, fuel cell and other technologies may be a key component in attaining power service reliability, energy security, and the environmental goals of political entities

around the globe. This study assesses market opportunities that will facilitate the continued global growth of DG.

