Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Growth, Opportunities 2027 | Key Manufacturers are BYD Company, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor

The electric commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum with strict regulatory norms regarding global warming emissions and fuel efficiency standards across nations. Commercial vehicles such as trucks and vans consume account for significant fuel consumption and hence penetration of electric commercial vehicles can immensely contribute to the environment. An increased focus towards creating developed charging infrastructure would drive the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players: BYD Company Ltd., Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Proterra Inc., Tesla Inc, Toyota Motor Corp

A detailed Electric Commercial Vehicle Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

The global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, propulsion type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as EV battery, electric motor, and hydrogen fuel cell. On the basis of the propulsion type, the market is segmented as Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as trucks, bus, van, and others.

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

