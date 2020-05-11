Embedded Computing Market to See Massive Growth by 2027

The global embedded computing market is estimated to account US$ 32.09 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 67.29 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest embedded computing market share, owing to rapid technological developments, and numerous investments in the APAC countries. The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems and solutions is also largely driven by factors such as growing internet of things (IoT), substantial growth in consumer electronics demand, rising connected cars market, and growing usage of robotics. Ever-increasing consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to provide a promising growth to the region in the embedded systems market during the forecast period. The region accounts for the major consumer electronics share in the global market, with China being the biggest country. Customer demand for advanced products along with emerging economies in the region is anticipated to offer a sound growth to the Asia Pacific. This factor is escalating the growth of the revenue size of embedded computing market in the Asia Pacific region. This as a result has positively impacted embedded computing market.

North America holds the second highest market share in the embedded computing market. The primary reason for the growth of embedded computing market is the The US is a major global leader in technology and associated equipment and controls. Most of the demand for embedded computing comes from the automobile and electronics manufacturing industries. This scope is facilitating the applications to adopt this technology, thereby creating a substantial market for the same at present, which is projecting a positive growth on the embedded computing market. Similarly, The growth in the consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and communication technology is increasing the demand for advanced technologies with an objective to gather real-time information.

At present, a modern vehicle contains between 25 or 100 electronic control units (ECUs). These systems are generally portioned based on domains, namely real-time body controls and infotainment controls. The real-time body controls include a different category such as chassis control, body control, powertrain control, and active safety control. The second category, the infotainment controls, includes navigation, information management, computing, external communication, and entertainment. Embedded computing in modern vehicles is segmented into different domains, mainly differentiated by the criticality of the function executed. In general, each ECU integrates a processing element (single or multi-core processor), memory subsystems (including volatile and non-volatile), optional dedicated accelerators like cryptographic or image processing engines, power supply elements, and the interfaces to the different sensors, actuators, and network. Specific combinations are chosen depending on the requirements for each application. For example, in the body electronics domain that handles simple comfort functions like doors, access control, lighting systems, and climate control, an ECU architecture may be composed of an 8- to 32-bit micro-controller, non-volatile code memory, and network interfaces like CAN and LIN.

The theory of pushing computing closer to sensors where data is gathered is a significant point of modern embedded computing – i.e., the edge of the network. With machine/deep learning, this conception becomes even more vital to enable autonomy and intelligence at the edge. For many applications such as industrial robots and automated machinery on a factory floor to an agricultural tractor in the field, to self-guided vacuums in the home, the computation must happen locally. There can be various reasons for local processing, such as low latency, reliability, bandwidth, power consumption, and privacy.

