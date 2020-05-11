Enamel Coatings Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Enamel Coatings Market: Overview

Enamel coatings provide a hard and glossy finish. These are used for coating surfaces that are outdoors or otherwise subject to variations in temperature. Most enamel coatings are alkyd resin-based. Some enamel paints have been made by adding varnish to oil-based paints. Powder coated surfaces are long-lasting and resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing. The coating offers a smooth layer and a unique coating thickness. It can withstand temperatures up to 350°C. The technology of enamel powder coating has wide range of application in cookers, microwave oven, bath tub, water heater, industry enamel product etc.

Enamel Coatings Market: Drivers & Restraintss

Protective enamel coatings require the application of two layers of coats, namely primer and cover, which vary in composition and functional characteristics. Enameling of steel surfaces has been done for many years on different types of steel, depending on the final application of the enameled pieces. Enamel is a substantially vitreous or glassy inorganic coating bonded to a metal substrate by thermal fusion. It has many properties such as abrasion, wear and chemical resistance, high harness, brilliant colors, and incombustibility.

Rise in demand for enamel coatings from the construction industry drives the enamel coatings market. Increase in global population and growth in the number of nuclear families are boosting the demand for new houses. This, in turn, boosts the demand for enamel coatings. Expansion in consumer goods and automobiles industries is propelling the market. However, emission of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are detrimental to the health and environment, from enamel coatings is anticipated to inhibit the market.

Enamel Coatings Market: Key Segments

In terms of resin, the global enamel coatings market can be segmented into alkyd, polyurethane, acrylic, and others. The polyurethane segment dominates the market. Polyurethane enamel coatings offer various benefits that increase the life and the glossiness of the surfaces. It is used as topcoats for multilayer coatings, decorative coatings for interior and exterior walls, and as a chemical resistant film for harsh environment.

Based on application, the enamel coatings market can be segregated into building & construction, furniture, steel, and glass. The building & construction segment dominates the market. Demand for residential housing and commercial housing has been rising in past few years. The real estate sector in China has been growing rapidly due to the increase in investment by the government. Use of enamel coatings in the furniture industry is also growing at the significant pace. Enamel coating is also used on wood to make it resistant to the elements via the waterproofing and rotproofing properties of enamel. Generally, treated surfaces last much longer and are much more resistant to wear than untreated surfaces. Epoxy enamel, Polyurethane Enamel are used in protective coating / industrial painting purpose in chemical and petrochemical industries for anti-corrosion purposes.

Enamel Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global enamel coatings market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region for the enamel coatings market. There is an increased demand from construction in Asia Pacific, which is mainly supported by the increasing household activities. This, in turn, drives the market in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for these coatings from construction and automotive industries in fast-growing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, is driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Enamel Coatings Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the enamel coatings market include Asian Paints, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

