Global Film Adhesives Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2026

Global Film Adhesives Market: Overview

Film adhesives are solvent adhesives formed with a thin flexible bonding layer. Film adhesives have properties of thermally and chemically active under high pressure. In addition, these films are able to provide the high-performance bonding with an easily removable backing. Thanks to these properties, films are used as an alternative to the paste and liquid adhesives in numerous end-use industries. Uptake of film adhesives improves the performance of automotive, which in turns is boosting adoption of film adhesives and likely to propel the growth of the film adhesives market.

The report on the film adhesives market offers a prediction on the growth of the market for upcoming years between 2018 and 2026. The film adhesives market report covers numerous prospects for growth of the market, which include market dynamics, competition analysis, value chain and pricing analysis, regional and segmental growth analysis coupled with comprehensive segment-level predictions.

Global Film Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for film adhesives from numerous end-use industries such as aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and electrical & electronics. This high demand is attributable to its excellent properties such as high strength and high-temperature resistance, which are essential in the automotive. Additionally, the film adhesives can be applied directly that offer ease of using film adhesives is fuelling the growth of the film adhesives market.

One of the types of film adhesives such as epoxy adhesives is experiencing high demand from the automotive and transportation industries owing to its high performance and high strength. The epoxy film adhesives are able to perform under high pressure and fatigue resistance, which is further bolstering the growth of the global film adhesives market.

However, high production cost and complicate production of films are restraining growth of the global film adhesives market. Nonetheless, the growing application of film adhesives in consumer electronics is offering lucrative opportunities for growth in the upcoming years.

Global Film Adhesives Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the film adhesives market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with higher CAGR over the forecast period. The aerospace sector is increasingly demanding for the film adhesives as they provide the easy handling and aid in the manufacturing the large parts of vehicles. Furthermore, the aerospace and manufacturers of high-end cars are shifting to the developing countries present in the region. These factors are propelling the growth of the film adhesives market globally and especially in the Asia Pacific.

Global Film Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the film adhesives market are H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Arkema, 3M, and Cytec Solvay Group.

