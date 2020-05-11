Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Overview

High demand for rigid spray polyurethane foam in the U.S. is the major factor expanding the growth in the global rigid spray polyurethane foam market. Moreover, increasing use of rigid spray polyurethane foam in construction industry for sealing and insulation purposes are expected to benefit the market’s growth in the coming years.

Having discussed about key driver, let us understand what are key categories in which the global rigid spray polyurethane foam market is divided. Type, application, and end-user are the segments in which rigid SPF market is divided. Residential buildings, commercial buildings, agricultural buildings, industrial buildings, and institutional buildings are expected to be the key segments under end-user category.

The report present crucial information on the global rigid spray polyurethane foam market in a comprehensive manners and has covered significant factors affecting the market’s growth. It is tailored in a manner that can be easily understood by the individuals operating in the market. It gives out the information relating to key drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and ongoing trends in the market. Moreover, key markets offering high growth prospects and vendor landscape is also discussed in the report.

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, the use of rigid SPF is largely seen in sealing and insulation purposes in walls and roofs. It also helps in decreasing buildings energy requirements for cooling or heating by covering air gaps in roofs and walls and by providing resistance to heat transfer. According to the Environment Protection Agency in United States is estimated that using sealing and insulation air gaps can reduce up to 20% in monthly energy bills. Moreover, the growing trend for energy-efficient buildings and green buildings boosted the demand for rigid SPF in the building and construction ssector.

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Geographic Analysis

On geographical front, North America is projected to hold significant share in the global rigid SPF market in the next couple of years. This growth is attributed to the encouraging government procedures associated to the energy efficient infrastructures and buildings. Increased use of flexible polyurethane foam from end-use industries in this region has further augmented the growth in this market. Moreover, rapid growth in building and construction industry in Europe is expected to boost demand for rigid SPF.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast tenure in the rigid SPF market. Significant growth in the building and construction industry and rising population in favor of advanced technology is fueling the demand in this market. China and India are the two emerging countries that have created high demand for rigid SPF and will drive the market in the coming years.

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Companies Mentioned

In the competitive landscape section, the report has covered prominent vendors operating in the global rigid spray polyurethane foam market. In this particular market, leading vendors have strategic geographical presence with multiple production facilities across the globe. This has helped them getting stronger hold in the market and provided them a competitive edge in the market. Innovation, collaboration, partnership, mergers, and expansion are some of the most preferred business development strategies used by the vendors operating in this market.

As per the report, some of the prominent players operating in the global rigid spray polyurethane foam market are Lapolla Industries, BASF Corporation, Dow Chemical, NCFI Polyurethanes, Icynene Inc, Bayer Material Science, and Premium Spray Products.

