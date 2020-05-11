Global Water Softener Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2018 – 2026

Global Water Softener Market: Overview

The rising amount of hard water in residential areas is likely to boost demand for the water softener market in coming years. Moreover, surging development in construction of apartment is another factor fueling growth of the water softener market in residential sector. Increasing adoption of the product in industries applications such as food processing, textile, chemicals and refineries are few other factor supplementing growth of the global water softener market in near future.

In contrast, water softening procedure requires high expense, labor, high energy usage, and high maintenance cost. In addition, when the soft water is release to the environment it cause acidity to the soil which in turn makes the plant less productive. These are some of the factors negatively impacting growth of the global water softener market in near future. However, rusty water have more adverse effect when it comes to contact, this can be another factor pushing demand for the water softener market.

Global Water Softener Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing demand for salt based softener market is expected to grow high efficiency compare to other water softener, comparatively lower in price and rising industrial growth are some of the important factors propelling growth of the global water softener market in near future. Also, Growing environmental concern is driving the government, consumers and manufacturers to focus for sustainable products. This is another factor bolstering growth of water softener market in coming years. Manufacturers are largely focused toward advanced technology softening systems in order to reduce the wastage. These advance system helps in reducing the sodium and chloride content in order to make it usable for all end users like commercial, industrial and residential sector. This can be another attribute influencing growth of the global water softener market in near future.

Global Water Softener Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific dominates the global water softener market owing to excessive use in residential sector and rising consumer concentration toward their health. These are some of the factor driving growth of the water softener in this region. Municipal Corporation in India and China are not treating hard water, therefore, the residential sectors are using the water softener to treat the hard water at the entry point of the water. These are some of the factor propelling growth of the global water softener market in coming years.

Global Water Softener Market: Companies Mentioned

The prominent players functioning in the global water softener market includes Whirlpool, BWT AG, Morton Salt, Honeywell International, Pentair and 3M. The manufacturers are mainly focused toward mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their presence across the globe. Also, they are more focused toward innovation in technologies in order to produce cost effective products.

