Green Tires Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – Bridgestone, Cheng Shin Rubber, Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH, Hankook Tire & Technology

The green tires are those that are manufactured using sustainable materials. Also, low rolling resistance tires fall under this category as they improve fuel efficiency. Various tire manufacturers are indulging in research activities to contribute to the environment and the green movement. Various technological innovations, such as renewable rubbers and strategic partnerships with the government, have been emerging as a result. A positive outlook from the automotive industry is further expected to create growth prospects in the green tires market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players: Bridgestone Corp, Cheng Shin Rubber, Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH, Hankook Tire & Technology, Kumho Tire Co Inc (Qingdao Doublestar), Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres plc, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, ZC Rubber

The increasing consumer drive for greener substitutes and increasing environmental awareness is the key reason driving the growth of the green tires market. Additionally, favorable and supportive government schemes and initiatives are further expected to influence the demand for green tires positively in the future. However, low awareness in developing nations may hinder the growth of the green tires market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the key players in the green tires market can expect lucrative opportunities in their way with upcoming sustainable technologies and green replacement tires in the coming years.

The global green tires market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as off-road and on road. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

The Green Tires Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

