Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2016 – 2021

The global market for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) reached $2.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $3.6 billion in 2021, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2016 through 2021.

Report Scope:

This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, defined as all research tools including but not limited to: induced pluripotent stem cells and various differentiated cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells; various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components, such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes, and many others that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing induced pluripotent stem cell research.

– Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

It’s been over 10 years since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. The market has gradually become an important part of the life sciences industry during recent years. Particularly for the past five years, the global market for iPSCs has experienced a rapid growth. The market was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2015 and over $2 billion in 2016, with an average 18% growth. The overall iPSC market is forecast to continue its relatively rapid growth and reach over $3.6 billion in 2021, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2016 through 2021.

Key Drivers for Market Growth

This report has identified several key drivers for the rapidly growing market:

– iPSC shold promising hope for therapeutic solutions for diseases without ethical issues. A series of technical breakthroughs were made in recent years for improving cellular reprogramming, differentiation and large-scale production of GMP- grade iPSCs derived cells toward clinical usability.

– The pharmaceutical industry needs better cell sources such as iPSC-derived functional cells for drug toxicity testing and drug screening.

– The U.S. government has been encouraging the marketing of stem cells, including iPSCs.

– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been authorized to provide orphan drug designations for many of the therapies developed for rare diseases such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s using stem cells.

– The provisions of grants from organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) have been encouraging for the research institutes to venture into iPSC research.

– Rapidly growing medical tourism and contract research outsourcing drives the Asia-Pacific stem cell market.

– Cellular reprogramming, including iPSC technology, was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize.

– The first human iPSC clinical trial started in August 2014, and the recent report of the first macular degeneration patient treated with the sheets of retinal pigmented epithelial cells made from iPSCs was encouraging.

– iPSC technology is developing into a platform for precision and personalized medicine, which is experiencing rapid growth globally.

– New biotechnologies such as genome editing technology are advancing iPSCs into more and better uses.

This report identifies key revenue segments for the iPSC market from various aspects. The applicationbased segments include the research, drug development and clinical markets; the product functionbased segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation and cell analysis. The current major revenue segment is the drug development and toxicity testing sector, but the market for regenerative medicine is the fastest growing one. The market

for clinical applications is not fully established, but the market for the translational medicine research of iPSC is also growing very quickly.

