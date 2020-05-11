Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2021

The global market for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) should reach over $1.5 billion by 2021 from $1.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study is intended to explore the current and future market trends for LCPs. Understanding market trends for supplies of LCPs and the determination of future growth is also part of the scope of the study. Furthermore, assessing and analyzing the product lifecycle of LCPs is also included under the purview of this study.

Forms of LCPs examined include compounds, fibers, sheets and films; no other forms of LCPs are considered under the scope of this report.

Brands’ studies include Laperos LCP, Vectra/Zenite, Xydar, Sumikasuper and others (brands offered by other LCP manufacturers). Applications detailed in this report include: LCPs in semiconductor/electronics components, additives, coatings, composites and components (LCP-based filaments, fibers and films with applications in non-semiconductor and electronics industries), and others (LCP-based laminates with applications in non-semiconductor/electronics industries including consumer goods, healthcare and construction).

From an end user perspective, LCPs used in the semiconductor/electronics, automotive, consumer goods, aerospace/defense and healthcare industries, as well as heavy industry and non-commercial sectors, have been considered in this report.

Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. When calculating volume metric, metric tons are used as base units. Therefore, volume is presented in kilotons (metric) with one kiloton equivalent to 1,000,000 kg.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global liquid crystal polymers market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– A look at the drivers, restraints and opportunities, and innovation in liquid crystal polymers market

– Analysis of the applications for the liquid crystal polymers and market dynamics of each application

– Discussion of key trends related to the technologies, applications, integration, and region that shape and influence the liquid crystal polymers market

– Relevant patent analysis

– Profiles of major players in the industry

