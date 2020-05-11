Massive Growth for Vitamin D3 Market by 2024 Focusing on Top Key Players Like Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, NHU, DSM, BASF

Global Vitamin D3 Market Research Report 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications> In this report,global Vitamin D3 Market will reach 187.74 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 2.95%

The global Vitamin D3 market is valued at 157.72 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 187.74 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% during 2017-2023.

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is the chemical 9,10- seco(5Z,7E)-5,7,10(19)-cholestatrien-3-ol. Vitamin D3 occurs in and is isolated from fish liver oils. It also is manufactured by ultraviolet irradiation of 7-dehydrocholesterol produced from cholesterol and is purified by crystallization.

Vitamin D3 can be divided into three categories: Vitamin D3 Oil type, Vitamin D3 Powder type and Vitamin D3 Crystallization type. Vitamin D3 Oil type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 61.82% in 2017, followed by Vitamin D3 Powder type, account for 36.91% and Vitamin D3 Crystallization type account for 1.27%.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Vitamin D3 industry.

The key players covered in this study > Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, NHU, DSM, BASF, Zhejiang Medicine, Fermenta.

