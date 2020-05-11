Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017–2022

The global clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) market reached $2.7 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%, from nearly $3.2 billion in 2017 to $10.5 billion by 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. The main market driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.

The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic and immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health, and transplant medicine.

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Industry sectors analyzed include sequencing instruments, target enrichment, informatics, clinical laboratory testing services, reproductive health diagnostics, liquid biopsy, immune sequencing, HLA typing, third generation sequencing, and direct to consumer.

More than 200 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.

BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from 2015 through April 2017, including key alliance trends.

– An overview of the global market for next-generation sequencing and its emerging clinical applications.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Examination of the sequencing industry structure for key market segments.

– Discussion covering the strategies employed by the main companies in the market.

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field.

Report Summary

The growth curve in next-generation sequencing (NGS) clinical applications is approaching an upward trajectory as existing applications gain traction and new applications begin to establish a foothold in the industry.

Principal drivers of the market growth in the future clinical NGS industry include precision medicine and genomics initiatives, penetration into large market economies such as China, and emergence of highpotential applications in average risk noninvasive prenatal testing, preventive genetic screening, and early cancer detection.

Several unique aspects of NGS make it a desirable technology for clinical applications.

Since NGS platforms can sequence entire genomic regions or even entire genomes, a single test can examine hundreds or thousands of clinically important genetic variations. This means that one test can replace multiple conventional single-gene tests, providing an advantage in price and in the amount of precious sample needed for the test itself.

NGS is often more accurate and reliable than existing diagnostics. This can result in better clinical outcomes. For example, NGS can increase the pregnancy success rates for in vitro fertilization applications. Also, in rare genetic diseases, NGS can increase the success rates for determining a molecular diagnosis.

The NGS platform allows companies to expand the menu of disorders and diseases over time after initial launch of a test. This strategy has been employed in reproductive health applications, for example, launching a test to initially screen for aneuploidies, and then later expanding the test to include screening for additional ge

