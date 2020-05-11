Polyethylene Wax Market to Surpass to Expand at 3.7% CAGR through 2023

The global polyethylene wax market is likely is likely to prosper riding on the back of its growing demand from various end-users. Polyethylene wax come with outstanding features, which is utilized extensively for improving the quality of different materials, such as petroleum wax blends, rubber processing, and plastic additives. Polyethylene wax also contains high crystalline value and hence, it has hardness at an increased temperature and low solubility in solvents. It also comes with oil thickening property, which makes it suitable for use in the processing of several products. These factors are likely to drive the global polyethylene wax market in years to come.

Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., EPChem Petroleum Pte Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Baker Hughes Company, and Hase Petroleum Wax Company are some of the companies profiled in the global polyethylene wax market.

Transparency Market Research has come up with an all-inclusive study on the global polyethylene wax market, for the period 2015 to 2023. The report estimates that the global polyethylene wax market is likely to expand at a rate of 3.7% CAGR.

Rapid Industrialization to Place Asia Pacific at the Forefront of Growth

In terms of region, the global polyethylene wax market is likely to be led by Asia Pacific throughout the timeframe of assessment. Increased supply of polyethylene and rapid industrialization is expected to propel the growth of polyethylene wax market in China and India. In addition of presence of several leading market players is estimated to offer scope for the expansion of the polyethylene wax market in the region.

Middle East and Africa is likely to register high growth over the period of assessment, from 2015 to 2023. The region is forecasted to register substantial gains due to the presence of robust oil and gas infrastructure and low prices of products. The North America polyethylene wax market is likely to expand due to substantial demand for crude oil and shale gas from the U.S. Increased demand for various end use industries like adhesives, printing inks, and coating is estimated to propel growth of the polyethylene wax market in Europe in the years to come.

Expansion of PVC Industry to Offer Promising Opportunities for Growth

The expansion of the global polyethylene wax market is expected to ride on the back of massive demand from the coating and ink applications. Waxes come with important impact on several formulations and processes. Comparatively a small quantity of polyethylene wax assists on the betterment of effects such as anti-blocking, slip and lubrication, and abrasion resistance. In addition, polyethylene wax also has the water repellant nature that is required for printing ink and coatings. These properties are likely to open up several avenues of growth for the global polyethylene wax market over the tenure of assessment.

In the processing of Poly Vinyl Chloride, the use of polyethylene wax has increased manifold, which is likely to help in the growth of the market in near future. The utilization of lubricant is crucial in the Poly Vinyl Chloride or PVC industry, thanks to increased focus on factors like energy consumption of equipment and machine melt pressure. As such, expansion of the PVC industry is likely to influence growth of the global polyethylene wax market positively over the period of review.

