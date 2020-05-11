Pvdc Coated Films Market: Global Opportunities, Share, Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis and Regional Forecast

PVDC Coated Films Market: Introduction

PVDC (Polyvinylidene chloride) coated films are used as barrier films to increase the shelf life of the packaged product. PVDC coated films restrict the flow of oxygen and water vapor transmission through the packaging. The high barrier properties of PVDC coating enables PVDC coated films to be used for the packaging of perishable food products to reduce wastage across the value chain and enhance the shelf life of the product. PVDC coated films are majorly used to package pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics & personal care products.

PVDC Coated Films Market: Trends & Developments

Growth of the food packaging industry drives the PVDC coated films market. Increasing use of food packaging solutions such as lidding films, pouches & bags, laminates, and wraps across the globe is anticipated to propel the PVDC coated films during the forecast period. Rise in packaging of meat, poultry, and seafood is a major driver of the PVDC coated films market in countries in Middle East and Africa (MEA). Manufacturers of PVDC coated films across the globe are developing chlorine-free alternatives for packaging application to reduce the environmental impact. Manufacturers are engaged in research activities to develop sustainable alternatives for PVDC coated films to increase in consumer awareness and stringent government policies regarding disposal of discarded films.

PVDC Coated Films Market: Segmentation

The global PVDC coated films market can be categorized based on type, coating side, application, and region. Based on type, the PVDC coated films market can be segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. PP possesses properties such as superior gas barrier, good tensile strength, improved optical properties, and high heat sealing performance. These properties make PP PVDC coated films suitable for applications such as packaging of snacks and cigarettes.

Based on the coating side, the PVDC coated films market can be classified into single-sided and double-sided. In terms of value and volume, the single-sided segment is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period owing to the high demand for these coatings from packaging applications. In terms of application, the PVDC coated films market can be divided into packaging, lamination, labelling, and others.

PVDC Coated Films Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global PVDC coated films market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of both volume and value, Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant share of the global PVDC coated films market. China, India, and Japan hold large share of the market in the region. Numerous large PVDC coated films manufacturers such as Jindal Poly Films Limited, Toray Industries, and Cosmo Films Limited are based in Asia Pacific. Demand for PVDC coated films is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period due to the increase in use of these films in the food & beverage, health care, and other industries.

PVDC Coated Films Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the PVDC coated films market include Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmo Films Ltd., SKC, Inc., Vibac Group S.p.A , Jindal Poly Films Limited, Polinas, Innovia Films, SRF Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Vacmet India Ltd., Perlen Packaging, and Transcendia Inc. Ltd.

