PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market 2018-2026 Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market was valued at US$ 325.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 501.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.56% during a forecast period.

Dairy Products is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for dairy products among developing countries such as India and China. In addition, growing GDP of various countries and increasing production of dairy products are other driving factors of the market.Meat, Poultry & Seafood is also expected to lead the market growth in a positive way during the forecast period.

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) is a vinyl polymer, which is used as raw material for food packaging. Major driving factors of the market are growing living standard of a consumer, increasing middle-class population across the globe, rising urbanization, the growing disposable income of consumers, and changing the preference of consumers towards the flexible packaging solutions. The growing trend of packaged food is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. Expansion of food & beverages industry is increased across the globe is also driving the PVDC coating food packaging market growth. PVDC have flexible properties, which is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to a rise in disposable income of consumers and changing lifestyles of the consumers. Government regulations are strict regarding the environment in North America and PVDC coating food packaging is eco-friendly is also expected to boost the market growth in this region. In addition, the rising popularity of PVDC coating food packaging in the food & beverages industry is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to generate highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Application

Dairy Products

Fruits And Vegetables

Baby Food

Confection

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Pet Food

Others

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market

Innovia Films

Krehalon Food Packaging

Marubeni Group

MSP Corporation

Bilcare Solutions

Caprihans

Cryovac

Perlen Packaging

SKC

FILCON

Sealed Air

CCL Industries

Jindal Poly Films

