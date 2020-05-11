Steel Utility Poles Market : Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2026

Steel Utility Poles Market: Overview

Demand for energy has been increasing rapidly across globe. Rise in urbanization and demand for electricity to suffice growing population has increased significantly. Steel is considered as a green material. It is increasingly being used to replace replacing aging wood electric utility distribution poles. Steel utility pole is a column or post used to support overhead power lines and various other public utilities such as electrical cables, fiber optic cables, and related equipment such as transformers and street lights.

Steel Utility Poles Market: Key Segments

The steel utility poles market can be segmented in terms of type, material, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified into 1 – 40 feet, 41 – 70 feet, and above 71 feet. In terms of material, the steel utility poles market can be segregated into steel, wood, concrete, and composite. Based on application, the steel utility poles market can be categorized into transmission and distribution poles. Transmission poles carry high voltage power from regional substations to local substations. Distribution poles distribute lower voltage power to customers, it helps to avoid high voltage power effects.

The steel utility poles market presents several opportunities. Additionally, steel utility poles can be customized by designing, integrating, and installing as per the requirements of the customer to transmit electricity. Steel utility poles are non-toxic, thus reducing disposal problems and costs. These poles can also be reused or recycled. Steel utility poles help save installation costs. Technological advancements also help reduce the production costs and service costs to of steel utility poles.

Steel Utility Poles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global steel utility poles market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, North America dominated the global steel utility poles market. This can be ascribed to the increase in electricity consumption of the U.S. Investments in the energy and power sector propel the demand for steel utility poles market. The American Iron & Steel Institute emphasizes on utilizing steel poles for better transmission and distribution of electricity. The steel utility poles market has been expanding in countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan due to the improvements in the transmission and distribution network in these countries. The steel utility poles market in countries in Europe, such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway, is estimated to expand due to rise in investments in the power sector. Demand for steel utility poles is anticipated to increase in countries such as Brazil, and Mexico in Latin America due to rapid urbanization and improvements in transmission and distribution of electricity. Demand for steel utility poles in countries in Middle East & Africa is also likely to rise, as these provide safety and flexibility during desert storms. Moreover, investments in transmission and distribution of electricity is increasing in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Rise in investments in transmission and distribution lines for electricity consumption in Africa are anticipated to propel the demand for steel utility poles market during the forecast period.

Steel Utility Poles Market: Key Players

Key player operating in the global steel utility poles market include Omega Factory, GALVANCO, Hapco, KEC International, Stella Jones, Europoles GmbH, and Hidado

