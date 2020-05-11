Toluene Hexahydride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Toluene hexahydride is also known as methyl-cyclohexane, methyl-hexahydro-toluene, and cyclohexyl methane. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula of CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colorless solvent with faint odor. Toluene undergoes the hydrogenation reaction to form toluene hexahydride compound. Toluene hexahydride is chemically stable and exhibits non-toxic properties. It also exhibits more eco-friendly features than toluene. Various hazardous solvents, such as tri-chloro ethane and toluene, are used in different industries. However, these solvents are being replaced by toluene hexahydride in many applications. Nylon production, rubber manufacturing, and laboratory chemicals are some of the other applications where toluene hexahydride is employed on a large scale. However, some restraining factors act as stumbling block in the adoption of toluene hexahydride. For instance, some characteristics of toluene hexahydride make it hazardous to the environment and human health. Toluene hexahydride creates petrochemical fog, leading to environmental pollution. Toluene hexahydride does not mix with the soil, but mixes well with the underground water. Thus, it is harmful to the aquatic life.

Toluene Hexahydride Market: Segmentation

The global toluene hexahydride market can be segmented based on grade, application, and region. In terms of grade, the toluene hexahydride market can be bifurcated into industrial and non-industrial. The industrial segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Industrial grade is generally used in applications such as fuels and their additives, adhesives & sealants, and functional fluids. Non-industrial grade of toluene hexahydride is used in consumer product segments such as rubber and plastics. Toluene hexahydride is extensively employed as dye solvent in the manufacture of optical discs, solvents in the formulation of inks, and paints and coatings.

In terms of application, the global toluene hexahydride market can be classified into adhesives, rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, and others. The adhesives segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in consumption of adhesives and sealants in packaging, paper, and construction industries is anticipated to boost the demand for toluene hexahydride during the forecast period.

Toluene Hexahydride Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global toluene hexahydride market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the global toluene hexahydride market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and adhesives in the region is estimated to drive the toluene hexahydride market. Rapid infrastructure and industrial development in countries such as China and India has resulted in an increase in demand for raw chemicals and consumer goods. This is the key factor projected to propel the demand for toluene hexahydride during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for automobiles in countries such as Germany and the U.K. in Europe is a key factor augmenting the demand for toluene hexahydride. Products such as plastic and rubber are used in automobiles. These are manufactured using toluene hexahydride.

Toluene Hexahydride Market: Key Players

The global toluene hexahydride market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include Chevron Philips Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK chemicals ltd, Jiangsu Yangnong, Changde Chemical, Baling Huaxing, Changyi Daan Fine Chemical, Jubang Chemical, Dechang Chemical, Luyuan Chemical, Total SA, Sankyo Chemical, Maruzen Petrochemical and Changde Chemical.

