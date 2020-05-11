Video on Demand Market to Reach US$ 100,952.9 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global video on demand market is projected to reach US$ 100,952.9 Mn by 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global video on demand market is mainly driven by increasing consumer spending over the internet, and growing penetration of connected devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets for video consumption. North America is anticipated to lead the global video on demand market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11831

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) driving the video on demand market

Television programs are being communicated with the help of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). IPTV sends movies and shows via internet connection. Without broadcasting a variety of shows, most IPTV use video on demand. Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix video are popular examples of video on demand services. Several TV providers are now implementing a hybrid IPTV method to solve some of the problems with fully IP-enabled broadcasts. Hybrid IPTV merges IP-based TV services with traditional TV services and it is delivered via a single box. This enables TV providers to enhance their offerings to subscribers. Hence, Internet protocol Television (IPTV) is certainly getting better. The impact of this driver is high as IPTV is growing at a fast pace. The rise in user demand as well as developments in networks would support this growth. Many media providers are planning to provide new streaming services to compete with Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other streaming leaders.

[wp-rss-aggregator]