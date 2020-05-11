Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018–2025

A voice-directed warehousing means utilization of the speech recognition and voice direction software in distribution centres and warehouses. A worker has to put on a headset linked to a pocket-size or wearable computer that states the worker what to do and where to go by means of vocal prompts. The workers then affirm their jobs by verbalizing reading confirmation codes and pre-defined commands written on products or locations all through the warehouse. The software functioning on the wearable computer interprets the worker’s reactions. A voice-directed warehousing solution is generally utilized rather than a mobile computer or paper-based method which requires workers to interpret instructions as well as key-enter information or scan barcodes to verify their tasks.

The global voice-directed warehousing solutions market is predicted to expand at a higher rate by exhibiting a XX% CAGR over the predicted period and is predicted to account for a valuation in excess of US$ XX Million through 2025.

Enquiry More About This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3447

Market Segmentation

By component type, the overall market is segmented into services (implementation & integration and consulting) and voice-directed warehousing platform. The voice-directed warehousing platform is predicted to remain the biggest market regarding market share. Although, the services segment will be recording a high XX% CAGR in value terms for the duration of the predicted period.

By industry type, the worldwide market is segmented as food and beverage, electrical and electronics, e-commerce, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics and transport, retail and others. The retail segment is predicted to account for around US$ XX Million in value terms through 2025 end projecting to expand at a moderately quicker rate to record a XX% CAGR all through the predicted period.

Request Report For Toc: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3447

The worldwide market on the basis of the region is assessed across Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa. APAC region is predicted to be dominating the market globally in the said period. The region is predicted to account for a market valuation in excess of US$ XX Million through the end of the eight-year projection period and is predicted to grow at a high XX% CAGR for the duration of the predicted period of 2025.

Key Market Players

The key players effective in the worldwide market voice-directed warehousing solutions includes, Dematic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. (Vocollect), TopVox Corporation, Voiteq Ltd., Speech Interface Design Inc., Lucas Systems Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation , Voxware Inc., Zetes Industries S.A., Honeywell Intelligrated, Business Computer Projects Ltd. and Ivanti Software Inc.. Other players functional in the overall market includes Symphony EYC Solution UK Ltd., HighJump Software Inc., BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd., Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., Ehrhardt + Partner Group (TopVox Corporation) and Proteus Software Ltd.

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/voice-directed-warehousing-solutions-market

View more : Electronics & Semiconductor

[wp-rss-aggregator]