Water Treatment Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025

Water treatment is a process that purifies water, turns it into its natural state and makes water suitable for drinking or other applications. Due to the massive water pollution, nowadays it has become a basic requirement to human being for both residential and commercial usage. In a published report by Trends Market Research(TMR), it is estimated that the global market for water treatment is likely to witness a robust expansion and a steady CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period, 2025.

Dynamics

Owing to the rising global challenge for drinking water and pure water scarcity, the need for water treatment processes are growing at a high pace. Henceforth, the demand and requirement for zero liquid discharge technology is expanding in the market robustly due to its limited discharge of water during purification. Additionally, the stakeholders in the global water treatment market is forced to increase and develop the resources for supplying fresh water due to the growing rate of customer’s water consumption and other requirements. As desalination method of water treatment can increase the quantity of fresh water, the global market for water treatment is growing in North America and MEA regions robustly. Besides, nanotechnology is also used for testing and releasing carbon compounds, metals and bimetallic nanoparticles in waste water, which is also driving the market through 2025. Further detailed information is given in the report with explanations.

Key Segmentations

The global market for water treatment has four major segments on the basis of different applications, end-uses, systems and regions. Waste water treatment, zero liquid discharge, process water/ water treatment segment and desalination are the different segments of water treatment processes that comes into application type segment. It is estimated in the report that process water/ water treatment segment is likely to witness the highest market share and is expected to increase 390 BPS in the assessment period.

Besides, the key end-uses of global market for water treatment analyze in the report include, commercial buildings, residential buildings, chemical & petrochemicals, industrial, thermoelectric power plants, mining & metals, oil & gas, municipality, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and other industries. Among all the sub-segments, the industrial segment is estimated to be the largest revenue share segment in the market with an incremental dollar opportunity of approximate US$ XX billion over the forecast period.

Several systems, such as preliminary, membrane bio-reactor (mbr), sludge drying, reverse osmosis (ro),water treatment, disinfectants (uv, ozone), micro-filtration (mf), nano/ultra filtration (nf/uf), sludge thickening & dewatering, activated sludge, sludge treatment and other technologies, are included in the system type segment of global market for water treatment. The report has shared information about the estimated revenue share of nearly 40% from preliminary water treatment segment by 2018 and is also expected a consistency of sharing revenue in the approaching years.

On the basis of regions, there are seven major regions, include Eastern Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America and Western America, where the global water treatment market has a growing demand.

Key Players of Global Water Treatment Market

In the global water treatment market, various key participants are STEULER – KCH GmbH, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED, Eureka Forbes Ltd, TIP TOP Oberflächenschutz Elbe GmbH, 3M, Voltas Limited, SUEZ S.A, Veolia Environnement S.A, Superior Products International II, Ecolab Inc., Pentair Plc., Hitachi, Aquatech International LLC. And WBG WasserBauGesellschaft Kulmbach mbH, among others. More companies are Thermax Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Aquarion AG, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd., EnviroChemie GmbH, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, METITO Holdings Ltd., IVRCL and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, among others.”

