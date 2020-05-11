ZINC CHLORIDE MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES, SHARE, KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND REGIONAL FORECAST

Global Zinc Chloride Market: Overview

Zinc chloride, a granular solid and ionic salt, plays an essential role in the synthesis of fats, proteins, and cholesterol in humans. Zinc occupies a key position in regulating our immune system and in maintaining proper prostate reproductive health and insulin function. Hence zinc chloride has vital role as nutritional supplement. Zinc chloride has gained popularity in wide range of industrial application on account of its attractive chemical properties and cost advantage. Zinc chloride has extensive demand in the oil and gas and chemical industries. Some of the attractive properties of zinc chloride are moderate toxicity, excellent electrical conductivity, easy handling, and high corrosion resistance. Over the past few years, zinc chloride compounds are used in application, most notably in textile processing, chemical synthesis, and metallurgical fluxes. Zinc chloride has extensive usage as fluxes in galvanizing and soldering. Increasing trend of commercialization of battery grade zinc chloride has opened new, promising avenues in the market.

The study highlights recent trends and prospects shaping the contours of the global zinc chloride market. It takes a closer look at the recent product development initiatives and trends engendering new opportunities.

Global Zinc Chloride Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising usage of zinc chloride as electrolyte and moisture absorbent in the battery making industry is a key factor bolstering the growth of the global market. Excellent corrosion resistant properties of zinc chloride make its use prominent in making primary cell batteries. Rising industrial demand battery-grade zinc chloride is a notable factor propelling the growth of the market. Owing to excellent specific gravity and emulsifying property, zinc chloride finds substantial usage as packer fluids in oil and gas wells. Growing inclination of companies in the oil and gas industry for the production and exploration of natural gas is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the market.

The global zinc chloride is expected to witness an attractive impetus from the rising use of the compound in manufacturing methylene chloride, diazonium compounds, zinc bacitracin, and ethyl acetate compounds. The rising use of zinc chloride in processes such as Friedel-Craft reaction and azeotropic distillation is boosting the market. Over the past few years, there has been rising demand for zinc chloride compounds in in liquid fertilizers applications. They are used along with chelating agents to make micronutrients for fertilizers. They are also witnessing promising usage as herbicide for weed control.

Global Zinc Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The study takes a closer look at the key regional dynamics of the global zinc chloride market and highlights recent trends likely to create lucrative avenues in various regions in the near future. On the regional front, developing regions are expected to contribute promising shares of the revenue in the global zinc chloride market. Giant strides made by the oil and gas industries in emerging markets such as in the Middle East are expected to create substantial avenues for market players. Constant focus of industry players to bolster their production capacities is also a crucial trend catalyzing the demand for zinc chloride in the oil and gas industry in various developing regions.

Global Zinc Chloride Market: Competitive Landscape

A growing number of players are shifting their attention to developing regions in order to capitalize on latent and emerging opportunities in the global zinc chloride market. They are also making substantial investments in developing economies, including India, Poland, and Brazil. Companies with prominent shares in the market include Eurocontal SA, Apex Chemicals Corporation, P.T. Indo Lysaght, Global Chemicals Co. Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, America Elements, and Zaclon LLC.

