Zinc Pyrithione Market : Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2024

Pyrithione is also known as 1-Hydroxy-2-pyridinethione, 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide, 2-mercaptopyridine-N-oxide, pyridine-2-thione-N-oxide, pyridinethione-N-oxide, 2-pyridinethione, pyridinethione, or basically, PT. It has been distinguished for its fungicidal and bactericidal activities. Pyrithione is an organic chemical that is used in various forms as an industrial biocide. It has been predominantly employed as an antifouling agent in marine ships for several decades.

Zinc pyrithione is a well-known antimicrobial material with prevalent use in antidandruff shampoos, followed by antifouling paints. Mechanism of its antimicrobial action is unstated, despite decades of commercial use. Research and development activities are being carried out in order to illustrate the activity of zinc pyrithione against Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Research models, which depict that pyrithione acts as a copper ionophore, have been presented. Pyrithione enables copper to enter cells and dispense across intracellular membranes.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Drivers and Restraints

Zinc pyrithione is primarily used in anti-dandruff shampoos and cosmetic products. Therefore, increase in personal hygiene and consumer expenditure is expected to drive the global zinc pyrithione market. Moreover, the ban on tri-butyl-tin is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market for other booster biocides, primarily zinc pyrithione. Zinc pyrithione is projected to replace tri-butyl-tin, which is widely used in antifouling paints, primarily for pleasure crafts/boats in some of the Nordic countries.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the zinc pyrithione market can be segmented into:

Liquid zinc pyrithione

Solid zinc pyrithione

Zinc pyrithione is basically a crystalline solid but is commercially available in powder form and as a liquid dispersion. Powder form is considered to be difficult to handle, as it can generate dust during dosing and mixing processes. Therefore, powder form of zinc pyrithione possibly necessitates complex and expensive dust-handling equipment. Liquid dispersions are easier to handle; however, they experience complexities in storing, processing, and shipping.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user, the zinc pyrithione market can be segmented into:

Personal care products (anti-dandruff shampoos, cosmetics, etc.)

Paints

Biocides (disinfectants, pest control products)

Laboratory chemicals

Zinc pyrithione, in its powder form, is largely used in hair care products. It acts as an anti-dandruff additive in shampoos and conditioners. It has antibacterial properties and hence, it is effective against several pathogens such as Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. Zinc pyrithione is also employed in the treatment of ringworm, psoriasis, eczema, athlete’s foot, dry skin, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and tinea.

Furthermore, it is used as an anti-fungal agent in water-based paints and coatings. Zinc pyrithione is added along with pigments and fillers during the initial stages of a paint manufacturing process. It is also an effective algaecide.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global zinc pyrithione market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the maximum market share, especially the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing personal care industry in the region. China is a leading market for cosmetic products. Even though the personal care industry in China has developed in the last few years, it has immense potential to expand in the next few years. The beauty & personal care industry in South Korea is anticipated to expand at more than 6% CAGR in the next few years. Facial care and color cosmetics segments dominate the industry, followed by shampoos & conditioners and soap, bath & shower products. The overall cosmetics industry is expected to expand at a moderate rate; however, the soap & shower products segment is estimated to witness high growth. Additionally, the per capita annual consumption of cosmetics in Japan was higher than France, the U.S., and South Korea in 2015.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the zinc pyrithione market are:

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Kumar Organic Products Ltd.

UPICHEM

Lonza

Clariant

