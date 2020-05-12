3rd Platform Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The 3rd platform is built on a foundation of four pillars – cloud, mobile, social, and Big Data technologies. The overall market for the 3rd platform is expected to grow, largely driven by the increased adoption of cloud services across the globe. As the IT Industry is moving towards innovation and enterprises are seeking competitive edge, 3rd platform spending across the globe is expected to capture a major share of the overall ICT spending. The 3rd platform will enable digital transformation and expansion within the software industry in the coming decade.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9684

Market Analysis

The Global 3rd Platform Market will grow speedily at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The 3rd platform market in future will be driven mainly by the adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud, mobile, social and big data. The technologies segment has greater market share and will drive the market more than the services segment due to factors such as cost, easy access, self-provisioning and sales channels. The lack of verification of cloud and mobile data and security reasons will impact the market in the coming 3-4 years.

3rd platform reduces cost of ownership and enables an organization to deliver new services. Consequently, its usage is increasing and creating more opportunities for the vendors. Vendors are coming up with cross platforms which can extract more information from the web, track and analyze it to make informed decisions. Most start-ups are following it as their business strategy in approaching their target market.

Regional Segmentation

The Global 3rd Platform Market is segmented and analyzed by the following regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific, Central Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are analysed according to technologies, services, and verticals.

Segmentation by Application Verticals

The Global 3rd Platform Market is segmented and analyzed by the following key verticals – BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation & Tourism and Energy and Utilities.

Request Report for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9684

Segmentation by Devices

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors present in the market are Facebook, IBM, LinkedIn, and Salesforce.com. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as MobileIron, RightScale, and Splunk.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Adobe, Citrix, Salesforce, Microsoft, Accenture, Rackspace, Red hat and TCS is covered. Total 19 companies are covered.

Competitive benchmarking is done for the leading vendors based on key metrics- key offerings, business objectives, business strategy etc.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the 3rd platform market namely application technology providers, service providers and other end users in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, Industry Pest analysis and Competitive landscape. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of 3rd platform technologies in various industries. The report helps the users to understand the challenges, impact of customer intelligence and market size in verticals such as Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &Tourism, and Energy & Utilities.

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/IR/3rd-platform-market