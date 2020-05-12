Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends,Forecast 2025

The airborne fire control radar is a specifically designed radar to provide information to the fire control systems for calculation of the firing solution. The emission of the radio waves from the airborne fire control radars are narrow which ensures the accuracy of the firing information and it also maintains the track of the target. The manufacturers of airborne fire control radar has developed a track while scan capability, which enables them to function both as fire control radar and search radar simultaneously. This development has increased the adoption rate of airborne fire control radars among the defense forces in the developed and developing nations.

The major factor impacting positively in the growth of the airborne fire control radar market is the development of active electronic scanned array (AESA) based systems. The AESA is a phased array radar antenna, in which the radio waves can be electronically controlled to any point in different directions without changing the direction of the antenna. The AESA helps in determining the direction of the target with high precision, which is increasing the interest among the defense forces, which in turn is driving the market for airborne fire control radar market. Moreover, growing defense budgets in the developed and developing regions across the globe, is demanding new and latest technologies in the defense sector in order to equip the military troops with the advanced technologies. The rise in defense budget is boosting growth of the airborne fore control radar market.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23426

The growth of the market for airborne fire control radar is hindered by the inadequate knowledge of the radar to detect stealth technology. In recent times, the usage of stealth technology in the defense sector across the globe has increased, however, the development of radars to detect stealth technology has not evolved. The incapability of radars in detecting the stealth technology is impacting negatively on the market for airborne fire control radar.

The airborne fire control radar market is poised to grow significantly in the regions with growing territorial conflicts. Countries in Middle East and Africa are prone to territorial conflicts which is demanding for the advanced radar technology in order to safeguard the nations from incoming weaponries, as well as to combat the enemy with high precision. The exploration of untapped markets in Middle East and Africa is expected to propel the market for airborne fire control radar in future.

The airborne fire control radar market is segmented on basis of frequency and geography. On basis of frequency, the market for airborne fire control radar is further segmented as X-band radar systems, S-band radar systems, and Ku/Ka/K-band radar systems. The S-band radar systems are the most widely used radar systems in the defense forces across the globe due to its higher accuracy in determining the accuracy of the firing.

Request To Access Market Data Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

The X-band radar systems provides higher frequency and enhanced accuracy than S-band radar systems, and due to this, the defense forces are adopting these X-band radar systems at a faster rate as compared to S-band and Ku/Ka/K-band radar systems. Geographically, the airborne fire control radar market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Owing to the fact that, huge fleet of military aircrafts in the North American region, North America dominates the market for airborne fire control radar to determine the accuracy of the fire from aircrafts or helicopters. The increasing air defense in the Asia Pacific region, the accuracy of the firing from the aircrafts or helicopters need to be precise, and due to this the demand for airborne fire control radar are escalating at a significant rate in Asia Pacific.

The major players in the market for airborne fire control radar includes Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo, BAE Systems PLC and Airbus Group among others.

[wp-rss-aggregator]