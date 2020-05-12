Airport Infrastructure Investment market Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2020

Overview

Airports offer access to certain essential infrastructure and services that facilitate air transport. Airports also have a role to play in the economic development at a local, regional or national level. The effective and efficient development and functioning of airports is therefore imperative for the sustainable development of air transport and the economy. Airport infrastructure quality is a vital component of the overall transportation network. It contributes directly to a country’s international competitiveness and flow of foreign investment.

Aviation industry in India has experienced a consistent growth at par with the global aviation industry. The Indian government’s open sky policy has abetted a lot of overseas players to make significant investments in the Indian aviation market.

The emergence of new business destinations, increased scope for connectivity, government initiatives, new airline operating models and domestic and international tourism drives the growth of the Airport Infrastructure Market of India.

The public private partnership model (PPP model) is a preferred mode of investment in this sector. Infrastructural investments and operational costs for maintenance and repair is high. Private players are committed to increase their spending to ensure better customer service and satisfaction.

The Indian government plans to build new airports in several Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities which will attract investments from private players.

Market Analysis

The Airport Infrastructure Investment in India is growing at an exponential rate and is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2020.

Regional Segmentation

Regional growth opportunities are analysed according to the portals type, services, and verticals.

Vertical Segmentation

The Airport Infrastructure Investment in India is analysed by airport types- domestic and international.

Key Vendors

Some of the key players include Airport Authority of India, GMR Infrastructure, GVK Power & Infrastructure and L&T. in addition other airlines such as Air India, GoAir, Jet Airways and Spice Jet is also covered in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Airport Authority of India, GMR Infrastructure, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Reliance Infrastructure, and Bengal Aerotropolis. Total 19 companies are covered.

A detailed vendor profiling of the key players in the market. A competitive benchmarking of leading vendors with respect to their financials, venture funding and strategic alliances. SWOT analysis for all the key vendors.

Benefits

The Airport infrastructure investment in India report is of relevance to the key stakeholders of the airport infrastructure market such as airlines, associations and investors in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and market trends.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the airport infrastructure market in India. The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the airport infrastructure in terms of Airports, Airlines, and Infrastructure Investments. It includes implementation, opportunities of airport infrastructure investment market for stakeholders.

The report discusses the key industry insights, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. It also helps the venture capitalists in getting a deeper understanding of the profile of the key players and take informed decisions.

