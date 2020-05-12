Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2020

Alkyl polyglucosides are bio surfactants produced by reacting of sugar with fat. Alkyl polyglucosides are non ionic surfactants and are among the recently developed high efficiency bio surfactants. Production process involves one step or two step process; butanol is used to produce butyl glucoside which is then reacted with fatty alcohol in the two step process. Corn starch and fatty alcohol are among the major raw material sources employed in the one step process. One step process is the dominant process used in the production of alkyl polyglucosides. Major application segments for alkyl polyglucosides include household detergents, industrial cleaners, personal care and agricultural chemicals among others. Household detergents dominate the global demand for alkyl polyglucosides and this trend is expected to continue for a foreseeable future. Personal care is expected to be the fastest growing application segment for alkyl polyglucosides.

alkyl polyglucosides are among major factors driving demand for alkyl polyglucosides. Increasing awareness and government support for eco friendly products has been among foremost factors driving demand for alkyl polyglucosides market. High growth in personal care and cosmetics industry is expected to drive demand for alkyl polyglucosides in the near future. Easy availability of cheap substitutes and low awareness in several major markets has been among major restraints for alkyl polyglucosides market growth. Increasing awareness of hazards associated with inorganic surfactants has been among foremost factors driving demand for alkyl polyglucosides. Alkyl polyglucosides are readily bio degradable; therefore no recycling of the surfactant is required. Moreover, alkyl polyglucosides have high tolerance to salts and other such electrolytes and thus possess higher efficiency.

Europe dominates the global alkyl polyglucosides market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing demand for eco friendly, bio degradable products coupled with high awareness among consumers has been a major factor driving demand for alkyl polyglucosides in Europe. North America is the second largest market for alkyl polyglucosides. Moreover, alkyl polyglucosides has been replacing the conventional surfactants such as linear alkyl benzene among others in North America and Europe primarily owing to government initiatives and high awareness among consumers. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region for alkyl polyglucosides market for the next six years.

Asia Pacific dominates the global surfactant market; however the demand for bio surfactant has been significantly low in the region. High price sensitivity among the end consumers has been a major factor restraining demand for bio surfactants such as alkyl polyglucosides. Asia Pacific comprises two of the fastest growing economies in terms of GDP growth and purchase power parity, India and China. Increasing awareness of hazards associated with the conventional non bio degradable surfactants coupled with increasing disposable income in Asia Pacific is expected to offer huge growth opportunity for alkyl polyglucosides market in the near future. Moreover, demand for alkyl polyglucosides in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period primarily owing to low consumer awareness. High growth in developing economies of South America is expected to offer huge growth opportunity for alkyl polyglucosides market in the near future.

Some of the major players in the alkyl polyglucosides market include The Dow Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Henkel, Shanghai Fine Chemicals and LG Household & Health Care among others

