Chardonnay Market driver and Future Opportunity Assessment

Chardonnay has its origin from Eastern France in the Burgundy region and it is used in the making of white wine. It is the world’s most popular and important green-skinned grape variety for producing white wine as well as the dessert wine, champagne, and sparkling wine. Chardonnay is also one of the most widely planted grape variety in the world. It has the capability to grow in a variety of soils and climates, but the soils with high concentrations of chalk, clay, and limestone gives improved yield for the production of these grapes. The major consumption of chardonnay takes place in household as well as in HORECA.

Majority of consumers like the consumption of white wine and had a positive perception of it. People assume that chardonnay white wine is mostly consumed by females, but actually, males are the main consumers of this varietal by volume. The winemakers realize that each region has its unique taste, no two regions can produce wine with same taste. This discovery helped the grape quickly spread across the world. As the grape spread, winemakers discovered that warm climates would produce a Chardonnay grape that was ripe and full of tropical flavors, while in cooler climates the grape had flavors of apple as well as earthy fall aromas such as mushrooms and the smell of fallen leaves. Thus, wine drinkers have a Chardonnay for every season and occasion.

One of the significant factors towards the growth of chardonnay market is the high shelf life of white wine as it can be stored for a couple of years and still taste pleasant. A Large variety of different Chardonnay can be produced around the world, usually in warmer and cooler climates. These come in different unique flavors in different climatic conditions. Pineapple, Meyer lemon and yellow apple are the common flavors that come in a warmer climate while lime, lemon, cement rock and green apple are the common flavors of cool climate chardonnay. Moreover, with the high disposable incomes and increased dinner and celebration parties on different occasions lead to increased consumption of white wine among the consumers. This can be one of the major factors which fuels the growth of chardonnay market. However, irregularity in the climate and seasonal variations effects crop due to critical and uneven rainfall patterns and thus make a direct impact on the production of chardonnay. This is expected to be one of the major restraint preventing the growth of chardonnay market.

Chardonnay Market: Segmentation

Chardonnay market can be segmented on the basis of product type, flavors, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the chardonnay market can be segmented into oaked and unoaked. On the basis of flavors, chardonnay market can be segmented into the lemon, apple, pear, Pineapple, vanilla, pie crust, caramelized sugar, and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the chardonnay market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hotels, restaurants, pubs, online retailers and others.

On the basis of the regional outlook, chardonnay market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the consumption of chardonnay at the global level, Europe is expected to have the significant growth followed by North America due to high disposable income among the consumers and increased demand for chardonnay in the market. While, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in chardonnay market include SCHUG CARNEROS ESTATE WINERY, Iceland Foods Ltd, Terra Sávia Wines, Royal Wine Corporation, Crystallum wines, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Scarecrow wine, Beringer vineyards