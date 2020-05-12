Ciabatta Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016-2024

Ciabatta Market: Overview

Ciabatta is an Italian slipper bread which is produced as white bread and brown bread, white ciabatta manufactured from wheat flour, salt, water, and yeast. Ciabatta is first created in 1982 by a baker in Verona, Veneto, Italy, in reaction to the acceptance of French baguettes. Ciabatta is broad, flat and, elongated, and is baked in numerous variations. The ciabatta found in Umbria, Tuscany, and Marche differs from bread that has a dense crumb and firm crust, to the bread that has a more open texture and crisper crust. In Rome, ciabatta is frequently seasoned with marjoram. The loaf of ciabatta is broad elongated, and flattish and, also a slipper, and also be collapsed in the middle. Ciabatta has majorly prominent and popular across Europe and in the U.S. (United States), and is broadly used as a sandwich bread.

Ciabatta Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of ciabatta market are growing trend towards vegetanism boost market growth, Westernization of food habits, health related concerns, rising awareness to eat healthy food, rising urbanization, and increasing disposable income. Moreover, the increasing number of fast-food chains has raise the consumption rate of ciabatta, and also the wide variety of ciabatta products availability at supermarkets hypermarkets, online retailing, local vendors and mini marts is the factor responsible for the growth of ciabatta market. In addition, the ciabatta market for baked food product, pastries and other fast food is majorly driven by increasing demand for comfort food and swiftly changing consumer’s lifestyles. Further, also the changing nature of individual’s by individual preference has lead leading manufacturers or retails to invest substantially in product advancement and innovation. To fulfil the constant-changing taste preference of the consumers without forcing them to compromise on the health measures, prominent market players have introduced innovative ingredients and products. Also, the busy modern lifestyle has affected people and make a gradual shift to consuming healthy baked products. Bakery products growth is fuelling the demand of ciabatta, as bakery products are benefit especially from their relative affordability an essential part of the human diet.

Ciabatta Market: Market Segmentation

The ciabatta market is segmented into five parts based on the type, product type, end-use type, and geography.

Based on the type the ciabatta market is segmented into:

White Ciabatta

Brown Ciabatta

Based on the product type the ciabatta market is segmented into:

Fresh Ciabatta

Forozen Ciabatta

Others

Based on the end-use type the ciabatta market is segmented into:

Restaurants

Food manufacturers

Individual

Others

Based on the type of distribution channels ciabatta market is segmented into:

Internet Retailing

Mass Retailers

Direct Selling

Others

ciabatta Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, ciabatta market has been categorized into five seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Ciabatta market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of ciabatta owing to increasing demand of the products, due to growth of bread industry, increasing growth of fast food restaurants and local fast food retails. Ciabatta market is projected to register healthy growth due increasing end-user across globe. Ciabatta market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of bread and rolls market, especially in China and India. Moreover, increasing population and rising health concerns mainly in emerging economies of China and India is expected to boost the growth the APEJ ciabatta market.

Ciabatta Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the ciabatta market are:-

Abigail’s Bakery

Maple Leaf Bakery

Acme Bread Company

Farm to Market Bread Company

Nicco Foods Ltd.

Others

